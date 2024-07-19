It is time Arsenal started to make big profits from selling this summer?

C1ould the summer transfer window be the best time for Arsenal’s executives to fundamentally modify the club’s policy on selling players?

Looking at teams like Manchester City generating £20 million for academy players we don’t know about, one would wonder if it’s time for us to start profiting from exits. Edu’s goal of raising £80 million or more from the sale of Hale End star trio Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah is entirely within reach.

Fulham and Crystal Palace are pursuing Smith Rowe; they are aware that we are seeking approximately £40 million, and it’s exciting to hear that they are considering submitting improved bids following the rejection of their initial bids.

Eddie Nlketiah is allegedly a top target for Marseille, who want him to replace the departed Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and partner with Mason Greenwood in their assault. The asking price is roughly £33 million, and they are likely to meet it.

Reiss Nelson, who is also looking to depart due to limited game time, has become a key target for West Ham, with a price tag of up to £25 million.

It is worth mentioning that the three originate from Hale End; they are more than simply players; they are Arsenal fans, and the hope is that they will always prioritise the club’s interests. However, it is unlikely that they will compel Arsenal to let them leave for a low price. They will respect the club for rating them as it has.

This will enable Edu to completely eliminate the possibility of facing pressure from their suitors during negotiations, as demonstrated in previous transfer windows. The trio’s exit fees, if sold, will be considered pure profit.

It would significantly increase Arsenal’s transfer kitty. Aside from the sales, Arsenal still has Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney, and Aaron Ramsdale, all of whom are outstanding players and could be transferred for reasonable transfer prices.

Unlike in the past, when the club had to sell players who were no longer interested in Arsenal and wanted to find a way out, the club will have all of the advantages of selling players who, if given the chance, would like to stay. Thus, leaving for the maximum price could potentially change Arsenal’s image when it comes to transfer exits.

Daniel O

