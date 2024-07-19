It is time Arsenal started to make big profits from selling this summer?

C1ould the summer transfer window be the best time for Arsenal’s executives to fundamentally modify the club’s policy on selling players?
Looking at teams like Manchester City generating £20 million for academy players we don’t know about, one would wonder if it’s time for us to start profiting from exits. Edu’s goal of raising £80 million or more from the sale of Hale End star trio Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah is entirely within reach.
Fulham and Crystal Palace are pursuing Smith Rowe; they are aware that we are seeking approximately £40 million, and it’s exciting to hear that they are considering submitting improved bids following the rejection of their initial bids.
Eddie Nlketiah is allegedly a top target for Marseille, who want him to replace the departed Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and partner with Mason Greenwood in their assault. The asking price is roughly £33 million, and they are likely to meet it.
Reiss Nelson, who is also looking to depart due to limited game time, has become a key target for West Ham, with a price tag of up to £25 million.
It is worth mentioning that the three originate from Hale End; they are more than simply players; they are Arsenal fans, and the hope is that they will always prioritise the club’s interests. However, it is unlikely that they will compel Arsenal to let them leave for a low price. They will respect the club for rating them as it has.
This will enable Edu to completely eliminate the possibility of facing pressure from their suitors during negotiations, as demonstrated in previous transfer windows. The trio’s exit fees, if sold, will be considered pure profit.
It would significantly increase Arsenal’s transfer kitty. Aside from the sales, Arsenal still has Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney, and Aaron Ramsdale, all of whom are outstanding players and could be transferred for reasonable transfer prices.
Unlike in the past, when the club had to sell players who were no longer interested in Arsenal and wanted to find a way out, the club will have all of the advantages of selling players who, if given the chance, would like to stay. Thus, leaving for the maximum price could potentially change Arsenal’s image when it comes to transfer exits.
Arsenal hardly ever make big profits from their assets as compared to our rivals. It has been like this for decades now. We normally sell our biggest assets for well below market value or they run down their contracts and make it difficult for us to get the maximum amounts.
It’s a weird aspect of the club..
Arsenal are very poor sellers and have been for some time. They haven’t made a profit on transfers since 2017-18 and that was a very small one!
I think the reasons behind this are that in some cases the players we wish to sell are on very good wages that may not be matched elsewhere. Linked to that, some players are not top quality so there’s a mismatch with the fee that Arsenal is reportedly asking. When we do want to sell a top player, other factors such as length of remaining contract can affect their value as you say.
We also have to remember – or, more accurately Arsenal has to remember – that it’s a European and sometimes world-wide transfer market and there are usually other alternatives. for potential buyers. Holding out at all costs often only ends up at Arsenal’s cost (no sale).
Arsenal needs to offload five or six players for fees in this window. So far, they have sold not a single player or earned £1 in transfer fees despite all the media speculation. There are still quite a few weeks left of course but the pressure to sell – possibly at even lower fees – will surely grow as the 31 August deadline approaches.
We have struggled in the past like the article mentioned coz we were paying big wages & no one else is gonna pay that for some one coming to the end of their career. Auba,Ozil & Lacazette for example. This transfer window Chelsea,Villa,Newcastle & Everton spent big between themselves in a loophole found on PSR rules. Seriously you buy someone for £600k & sell 1 year later for £18m & he’s played perhaps 6 games. Stinks to high heaven. If we got anywhere £80m for ESR,Nkeiteah & Nelson it would be a major surprise to me. Let’s hope.
Our big sellers are:
Ramsdale valued by Arteta at £50m probably get £40m after add-ons.
Nketiah valued by Arteta at £45m probably get £35m after add-ons.
ESR valued by Arteta at £40m probably get £35 m after add-ons.
Nelson valued by Arteta at £25m probably get £15m after add-ons
Either Zinchenko or Kiwior valued by Arteta at £30m probably get £25m after add-ons.
Partey valued at £20 million probably get £15m after add-ons.
The players like Tierney, tavares etc..others are between £5m and £15m if we’re lucky.
Arteta may include them in swap deals or loan them out if he doesn’t get near to what he values them at.
If this was a Chelsea. Westham or spuds site, you would be all saying that we have under valued our players and you would rightly be supporting your team and complaining that we are selling to cheaply.
On the other hand us Arsenal fans usually comically do the complete opposite and strangely say that we are over pricing our players and that we should sell them more cheaply.
My friends that follow NewsNow but support other teams find this laughable that Arsenal fans undervalue their potential players being sold.
I am glad Arteta is standing his ground on his valuation, because what ever he values the player at, you have to expect them to bid less than what you are asking for anyway, so you might as well set your value to start negotiating from the high end of their true value. Even if you asked for half of what the player is worth, they will still bid even lower because that’s how the bidding works.
Let’s not be laughed at by other supporters, and do what they do and actually value are players being sold.
We have always sold most of our players for below market value.. Our main / top players normally go for between £0 to £38 million. And £35 million is really pushing it..
I have had a quick look at recent transfers out and it isn’t great reading.
2023/24 it was nearly 70m euros with only Balogun and Xhaka fetching double figures
2022/23 it was a whopping 24m euros.
It seems ridiculous to me that Leno only went for 3.5m euros less than half of Matt Turner a year later.