Mikel Arteta appeared white as a ghost on the Molineux touchline on Wednesday evening, and it was not just the weather. The 43-year-old looked visibly shocked at what he was witnessing and understood the significance of the draw for both Arsenal and Manchester City, clubs with which he has strong connections. The Spaniard is only human, and being interviewed after being held by a team with just nine points appeared to weigh heavily on him; he seemed as uncertain as some of the players on the pitch about their ability to maintain their position at the top of the league.

Leadership Under Pressure

Having previously worked at the Etihad, Arteta will be fully aware of what Pep Guardiola is likely to communicate to his squad. While the Catalan manager is publicly respectful, he is known to convey his honest expectations in private. As the pressure mounts, Guardiola relies on a core group capable of performing with composure, while others may appear visibly unsettled. Arteta, for his part, has shown a willingness to employ unique methods to support his players mentally, recalling his innovative approach to ensuring individuals are relaxed and confident under pressure.

With eleven Premier League fixtures remaining, Arsenal have already demonstrated their ability to beat any team in the division. Success will not necessarily depend on selecting the most technically gifted eleven players, but rather those with the strongest character and leadership. This principle is evident in international tournaments, where penalty shootout takers are often chosen for their leadership rather than pure technique. Gareth Southgate, for instance, relied on Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, while Spain frequently turned to Sergio Ramos.

Experience Can Make The Difference

Players such as Christian Norgaard could provide stability both on and off the pitch. He may not possess the flair of an Eze or Odegaard, but his experience as a former Brentford captain suggests he can handle high-pressure moments. Football can be decided by the smallest of details, and selecting those with composure and leadership may ultimately determine whether Arsenal succeed in sustaining their campaign.