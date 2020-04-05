It is time that Granit Xhaka put his shooting boots on again

One thing that stood Granit Xhaka out when he first joined Arsenal was his goals from outside the box.

The Swiss midfielder has become one of the most senior members of the Arsenal team and he was even named as the club’s captain earlier in the season.

However, his goals have dried up and perhaps, more importantly, he doesn’t even seem to shoot any more.

Arsenal now relies almost entirely on their attackers to score their goals but that has to change if the team wants to start winning silverware again.

Teams like Liverpool and Manchester City don’t rely on only a player or players from a particular position to get their goals.

The likes of Giorgino Wijnaldum and Rodri have scored important goals for both teams and that is one of the reasons why they remain the top two sides in England at the moment.

Granit Xhaka has a good shot in him and I think he might be struggling with confidence at the moment.

Mikel Arteta has to encourage him to shoot more often as goals from his position is desperately needed by the team.

This break is the perfect time for Xhaka to practice more, he should put some more time into his shooting practice and I think that he would start scoring important goals for us again.

An article from Ime