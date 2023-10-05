It is time that Jesus and Eddie started scoring more for Arsenal

It’s Step Up Time for Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah

The recent injury to Bukayo Saka has robbed Arsenal of their leading scorer. That means goals need to come from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah right now.

The worst fears of almost every Arsenal fan were realized when superstar Bukayo Saka pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury vs. Lens before limping off because he was unable. Almost immediately, the question of why Saka was on the pitch at all was burning up social media. The short answer is because Saka is Arsenal’s best player and most reliable goal scorer. That’s a problem. Now that he’s out, it’s time for Gabriel Jesus and Eddie NKetiah to step up and start scoring goals.

Correction: It’s time for them to step up an start scoring LOTS of goals. Yes, they press actively and work hard for the team. By all accounts they are both wonderful teammates, easy to coach, and a joy to be around. With that said, center forwards earn the bulk of their wages for scoring goals. Quite frankly, if Gabriel and Eddie had been doing that a little more reliably this season, Mikel Arteta may have felt confident enough to rest Saka vs. Lens.

Intangibles Aren’t Enough Anymore

It’s not that they have been poor this season. Their work rate and willingness to make plays has not diminished from last year. Yet, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that they have also missed a few too many chances that strikers on championship level teams would be expected to score this season (most recently in the North London Derby). If that continues in Saka’s absence, Arsenal could go tumbling down the table.

It’s very difficult to imagine Saka playing against City. Furthermore, if he’s not 100% fit, it would be borderline managerial negligence to risk him. With Martinelli out too, the need for Gabriel and Eddie to start firing and become a lot more clinical with their chances, only becomes more pressing. The reality is that without the dynamic wing play of Saka and Martinelli, Arsenal will get less chances to score and become easier to defend.

That’s why Arsenal’s top two center forwards need to start seizing on every chance to score. Because goals change matches. Gabriel and Eddie with their hands on their head in shock after putting one wide of the post or over the bar doesn’t win football games. The truth is, top level forwards don’t hang their hat on intangibles like pressing an being good team mates. Despite having had good careers thus far, both Jesus and Nketiah have a lot to prove.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Have Something to Prove

In Gabriel’s case, the main “knock” against him has always been that even though he possesses superior speed, ball handling and a high work ethic, he misses a few too many chances to be counted among the world’s elite center forwards. The other aspects of his game are all elite, but clinical, consistent scoring remains the the elusive last step in his development.

For his part, Eddie Nketiah has literally willed himself to get to this level. He does not have elite size, speed, or power. He does however, have a burning desire to be the best footballer he can possibly be, and that is a very admirable trait. Therein lies the conundrum. Where is Eddie’s ceiling? There is no shortage of scouts around the world who think Folarin Balogun has a much higher ceiling than Eddie NKetiah and that Flo should not have been sold.

Is that a fair assessment? Only time will tell. With that said, it’s a fact that Balogun has already done something Eddie has not: lead a line for a European club and pot 22 goals. Now, in fairness, Balogun put those numbers up in the same league where Nicolas Pepe scored 22 goals, and we know how that ended. However, giving both players the “eye test” makes one wonder if Arsenal wasn’t hasty in selling Balogun.

It’s Time to Step Up and Be Counted

Neither Jesus nor Eddie will be considered elite until they exhibit the cold, calculated ruthlessness that is a trademark of all the world’s best center forwards. How they perform over the next several weeks could go a long way towards shaping opinions about their status as footballers.

Eddie’s two goals from nine games isn’t nearly enough. Nor will it suffice for Gabriel Jesus to continue missing gaping nets like he did against Tottenham. There is only one way to silence the doubters: seize this opportunity to lead the Arsenal line like the elite forwards of the club’s past. If they don’t, one or both of them could wind up sitting behind Ivan Toney this January.

Arsenal need a talisman at center forward. Very few teams win championships without one. Regardless of how long Saka is out, the fate of Arsenal’s season may hinge on whether Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah take their games to the next level.

As Bob Marley once famously said, “Soon we’ll find out who is, the real revolutionaries”. Because there is nowhere for either of them to hide in Saka’s absence if he finally gets the rest he needs to recharge his batteries,

Eric McConnell

