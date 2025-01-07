It is time to discuss how Mikel Arteta is using Thomas Partey

We failed to beat Brighton on Saturday evening, drawing 1-1 with the Fabian Hurzeler-led side at the Amex Stadium.

Many of us Gooners feel we were robbed of a simple 1-0 win given the controversial penalty awarded to the Seagulls. William Saliba made contact with the ball before colliding with Joao Pedro, yet Anthony Taylor gave Brighton a penalty, which Pedro converted to equalise. The game ended in a draw, and we know draws at this stage are like losses.

Those arguing that refereeing played a big role in Arsenal dropping points have a valid point, but what about the Thomas Partey factor?

After picking up his 5th yellow card versus Brentford, Jurrien Timber was suspended for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

With Ben White still not back from injury (though speculated to be nearing his return), coach Mikel Arteta had no choice but to play Thomas Partey at right back.

The Ghana international didn’t have his best game at RB on Saturday. In fact, after his masterclass versus Brentford as a lone #6, many felt we missed him in midfield. His ability to play vertically would’ve been perfect against Brighton’s high line.

It’s about time White returned, and as crucial as Jurrien Timber is to Arteta’s game plan, he needs to stop picking up silly yellow cards for time-wasting.

It’s not rocket science—Thomas Partey at RB never works. With him there, we’ve only managed 1 win in 5 Premier League games.

One might say we only point out issues, not solutions. But Arteta needs to be bold—you have the best DM in your squad, Partey, and you play him at RB. Why? It’s time to look at the academy and groom someone for the RB position (to play when Timber and White aren’t available), if not try Declan Rice there. He used to be a central defender at Chelsea.

Daniel O