It is time to give Arteta the credit he deserves

Is there anyone left not backing Arteta and ‘the process’ by Keenos

If you are now not fully behind the Arteta project, then maybe it is time to get a different hobby?

In 4th place, with games in hand, we must be now favourites to finish top 4.

Those who still criticise Arteta (and Edu) do so from their computer screens. They do so due to an agenda.

These people are not Arsenal fans. They hate Arsenal. They need an unsuccessful Arsenal in their life.

Arsenal playing well and winning is the stuff of nightmares for them. It means they do not get the attention they crave whilst they spread their hatred from their mum’s basement – or a run down apartment in the Spanish equivalent of Great Yarmouth.

Top 4 is now in Arsenal and Arteta’s hands.

Arteta has bombed out the players who were not willing to go to war for him, and the side is looking better for it.

The team morale is at the highest we have seen for years. And fans and players have not been as close for decades.

One reason some do not back Arteta is because he dumped Mesut Ozil. And then Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But Arsenal are better without the pair.

Sunday’s goal scorers were Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. All 3, alongside Emile Smith Rowe, have grown this season under Arteta.

Whilst his detractors moan that “Arteta can’t develop youth”, the Spaniard has consistently named the youngest XI in the league this year. And his 4 youthful attacking players should now be considered amongst the best young players in Europe.

They cry because Guendouzi was dumped for his poor attitude. The Frenchman has performed well in France, but let’s see how he reacts when the demands of playing at a higher level come calling again.

The other one we keep hearing people mention is William Saliba.

Saliba has benefited hugely from his first full season of top flight football. It is important to remember he does not turn 21 until later this month.

He will have an important role to play next season, providing quality cover and competition to both Ben White and Gabriel.

“Arteta hates young players” was always a myth. Building a team of young, hungry players was always a big part of the process.

So we are in the race for top 4. Things have been made easier with no Europe and an early FA Cup exit. But it is time to give Arteta the credit he deserves.

If you are not backing Arteta and the process for the rest of the season, then you are merely showing that you do not desire a successful Arsenal.

This is a Guest Post from Keenos from Shewore

This originally appeared on SheWoreAYellowRibbon and is reproduced with permission.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta’s FULL press conference after Watford win –