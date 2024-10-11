“It is true” Merino speaks about a possible players’ strike

Mikel Merino is the latest player to speak out about the workload of professional footballers, as some threaten to go on strike. The midfielder joined Arsenal this summer and has just begun playing for the team following an injury that sidelined him for weeks.

Arsenal boasts some of the best players in the world, many of whom represent their countries during international breaks, adding to their already congested match schedule. While some players choose not to participate in international football, most dream of doing so. However, this is not the primary cause of fixture congestion.

Merino has heard some of his fellow players discuss the possibility of going on strike and said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“We have to think about it. Strikes, in our sector, are something socially controversial. And many people may say: how can you threaten to go on strike if you are a footballer!

“It is true that it must be studied. It is not a question of putting a strike on the table either. Perhaps it would be better to start by meeting and talking with the football establishments to see how to continue moving forward. Right now the problem is being put on the table, and now we will see if it is possible to resolve it. But what is certain is that there must be a consensus between FIFA, UEFA and players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The issue of a player strike is now gaining momentum, and we expect it to continue unless something is done.

However, those who feel the players make too much money to complain are also right because there are people who do more work for minimum wage and save to spend and watch them play.

