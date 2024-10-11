“It is true” Merino speaks about a possible players’ strike

Mikel Merino is the latest player to speak out about the workload of professional footballers, as some threaten to go on strike. The midfielder joined Arsenal this summer and has just begun playing for the team following an injury that sidelined him for weeks.
Arsenal boasts some of the best players in the world, many of whom represent their countries during international breaks, adding to their already congested match schedule. While some players choose not to participate in international football, most dream of doing so. However, this is not the primary cause of fixture congestion.
Merino has heard some of his fellow players discuss the possibility of going on strike and said, as quoted by Sport Witness:
“We have to think about it. Strikes, in our sector, are something socially controversial. And many people may say: how can you threaten to go on strike if you are a footballer!
“It is true that it must be studied. It is not a question of putting a strike on the table either. Perhaps it would be better to start by meeting and talking with the football establishments to see how to continue moving forward. Right now the problem is being put on the table, and now we will see if it is possible to resolve it. But what is certain is that there must be a consensus between FIFA, UEFA and players.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
The issue of a player strike is now gaining momentum, and we expect it to continue unless something is done.
However, those who feel the players make too much money to complain are also right because there are people who do more work for minimum wage and save to spend and watch them play.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I disagree with the idea that the players make too much money to complain about their physical workload for several reasons. First, the human body’s physical tolerances and limits do not increase with high wages. You can physically overwork a footballer just as easily as a factory worker or fast food employee. The long term harm.to the body and mind will still be the same.
So the idea that footballers can be worked into the ground like pack mules but it’s ok because they are well paid pack mules is one I reject out of hand.
Yes, its true many football fans and people around the world are not fairly compensated. i wish social workers and teachers and firemen got Epl player sized wage packets. However, nothing about upgrading their compensation would change the reality that footballers are playing too many games. They have every right to complain and if they strike to get action on the issue, i support them fully. From where I sit, the best place to start lightening the workload is these useless international friendlies and made up tournaments like the nations league.
A player’s strike is unlikely in my opinion because all the players would need to agree, and that kind of consensus could be pretty difficult to achieve I would think.
That said, if there is wide enough level of dissatisfaction then the football authorities may consider doing something to ease the overall fixture list. We’ll see.
Happy for them to strike if its to strike against pointless internationals. Not if it’s for domestic competitions
Reduce the number of pointless internationals in a non cup year, or a year preceding a World Cup. It is a money grab, and the same players are called up.
Another option is to have the international coaches rotate their callups, so the same players are not playing endlessly, especially against lower seeded teams. No offense, but do you need the full English squad to face off against Indonesia or India?
A little common sense in selection, especially when they wages are paid by clubs, and injuries they sustain in international friendlies have dire consequences for league and European/CL football.
I do see the players point though, and did I read something about a Club Cup competition in the Summer being considered as another money grab? I could be mistaken, but a bad idea if true.