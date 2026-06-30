“it is well-documented” Noni Madueke discusses his competition with Saka

Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka compete for the same position at Arsenal, yet both players have been selected in England’s squad for the World Cup.

Their inclusion underlines the quality both attackers possess, with each regarded as one of the strongest options available to England in that role. Despite competing for places at both club and international level, the pair also share a close friendship that has remained unaffected by the rivalry for minutes on the pitch.

Saka continues to be recognised as one of the finest attacking players in Europe, while many observers believe he currently remains ahead of Madueke in the pecking order. Madueke, who joined Arsenal only a year ago after leaving Chelsea, is still establishing himself both at club level and within the England setup.

Healthy Competition At Arsenal And England

While Saka has been a regular presence in the England squad for several years, Madueke is still working to cement his position within the national team. Both players are expected to challenge one another consistently in training as they compete for starting opportunities with Arsenal and England.

Competition for places can often create tension between teammates, particularly when two players operate in the same position. However, the relationship between Saka and Madueke appears to have remained strong despite the ongoing battle for selection.

Their ability to maintain a positive relationship while competing at the highest level has been viewed as a benefit for both club and country, with each player pushing the other to improve.

Madueke Discusses Friendship With Saka

Speaking about his relationship with Saka, Madueke explained that their friendship has not been affected by the competition for places.

Madueke told Standard Sport: “Obviously, it is well documented that we’re very close.

“So normally it should be a little bit strange [to be competing]. But it’s not.

“I feel like it doesn’t really affect our relationship whatsoever. I feel like we want the best for each other when each other plays because, at the end of the day, that means that if he plays well, I play well, and England and Arsenal have better chances of winning.”

The comments reflect the mutual respect between the two players as they continue competing for success at both club and international level.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…