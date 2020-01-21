It is wrong that Lacazette gets a pass when other players are heavily criticised

Alexandre Lacazette is in terrible form and becoming a liability.

When the likes of Granit Xhaka, Shkodran Mustafi, Mesut Ozil etc play badly they are hauled over the coals and sometimes viciously but for some reason, Alexandre Lacazette is being treated differently.

I will not beat about the bush here, he is rank poor right now, he should be dropped. Every time he plays he is denying a spot on the team to a better in form player and that makes him a liability.

His first touch has evaporated, he spends more time on the floor embarrassingly rolling about than actually putting the ball in the back of the net.

Young Gabriel Martinelli gets a chance and bang, he scores – yet Lacazette gets praised for his work effort because he puts in a shift.

Surely, when one is paid in excess of £100k per week the least that can be expected is that he puts in a shift, that is hardly something to boast about.

The fact that so many fans and pundits are asking where the goals will come from when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is unavailable is a direct reflection on Lacazette. It is an acceptance that he just does not cut it anymore.

Arsenal does have other options, Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson all deserve to be ahead of Lacazette in the pecking order and just because he is a “name” should not mean he keeps getting chances ahead of younger more hungrier players.

I do not know if it is confidence, personal issues or whatever excuse is thrown out there as to why he is not scoring goals but I do know that when a striker cannot find the back of the net then you have to look elsewhere. It is not rocket science.

Lacazette should be dropped against Chelsea, simply put, he does not deserve to be in the first eleven.

Players that perform badly should be criticised and held to account and right now I would argue that even Mustafi is playing better in his position than Lacazette is in his. But who do you think would get more criticism if both Lacazette and Mustafi had a bad game? Or for that matter, Ozil, Xhaka, Sokratis etc.

Think about that.