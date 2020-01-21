It is wrong that Lacazette gets a pass when other players are heavily criticised

Alexandre Lacazette is in terrible form and becoming a liability.
When the likes of Granit Xhaka, Shkodran Mustafi, Mesut Ozil etc play badly they are hauled over the coals and sometimes viciously but for some reason, Alexandre Lacazette is being treated differently.
I will not beat about the bush here, he is rank poor right now, he should be dropped. Every time he plays he is denying a spot on the team to a better in form player and that makes him a liability.
His first touch has evaporated, he spends more time on the floor embarrassingly rolling about than actually putting the ball in the back of the net.
Young Gabriel Martinelli gets a chance and bang, he scores – yet Lacazette gets praised for his work effort because he puts in a shift.
Surely, when one is paid in excess of £100k per week the least that can be expected is that he puts in a shift, that is hardly something to boast about.
The fact that so many fans and pundits are asking where the goals will come from when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is unavailable is a direct reflection on Lacazette. It is an acceptance that he just does not cut it anymore.
Arsenal does have other options, Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson all deserve to be ahead of Lacazette in the pecking order and just because he is a “name” should not mean he keeps getting chances ahead of younger more hungrier players.
I do not know if it is confidence, personal issues or whatever excuse is thrown out there as to why he is not scoring goals but I do know that when a striker cannot find the back of the net then you have to look elsewhere. It is not rocket science.
Lacazette should be dropped against Chelsea, simply put, he does not deserve to be in the first eleven.
Players that perform badly should be criticised and held to account and right now I would argue that even Mustafi is playing better in his position than Lacazette is in his. But who do you think would get more criticism if both Lacazette and Mustafi had a bad game? Or for that matter, Ozil, Xhaka, Sokratis etc.
Think about that.
Not in total disagreement but his pressing is important for Arteta’s system. That being said, I’d still drop him when auba returns if he does not improve before. Who would you start today with no auba or Nelson? does Eddie give us a better chance to win than laca? I don’t think so? Let’s give him two more games and hope he comes good as this team needs a firing laca to compete for top 4.
Arsenal strikers always struggle to score and even a lot of them have long barren periods. This anomaly has been plaguing Arsenal since 2013
The creative midfielders and playmakers who have been playing at Arsenal since Wenger’s time can’t provide for the forwards consistently. I think we would see some improvements in the scoreline if they are replaced in the summer
Oh yeah let’s just rock up to SB without Auba and Laca 🙄 Most players go through droughts… it only takes a second to score a goal and if that happens tonight, I’m sure all will be forgiven.
We have injuries and a suspension to deal with… we need our best 11 out there & that includes Laca.
Come on Arsenal 👊
Do you realize last 2 Arsenals goals were only possible because of Lacazettes build up play? Its not all about goals .
Lacazette is a striker that is easily affected when he doesn’t score goals. As his confidence goes down his 1st touch and shot accuracy deteriorates. In a balanced team lacazette would be the hardworking striker who drops into midfield as the 2 wide forwards are the main source of goal like liverpool does. He would be the 3rd goal scorer and the 4th midfield player.
Mr. Admin, i just wonder whether you are a foot-ball idiollogist or tactician. If you are either of the two, i would request you to use you knowledge of judging a player’s impact on the team just on our recently played game against Sheffield United. When LACA. was taken off the pitch how our opponents attacked us to the extent that they even managed to score us an equaliser. In simple terms this was due to the fact that Ketia who replaced Laca wasn’t a threat to the opposition. So the three defenders who were all arround Laca got a breather, they started all throwing their bodies into our half and sub-squently we were out numbered in our last quarter and eventually conceded an equalizer.
Absolutely Sue! I don’t think any Arsenal fan should be encouraging supporters to criticize our own players! Yes it happens but to encourage more players to be called out is wrong! Think about that for a minute! Since being at the club we have seen marvellous, important goals from him and we are hoping to see more of that from him soon.
Granted his form has been poor of recent but get behind him and the other players… Don’t vilify them.