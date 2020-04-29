It isn’t as easy as we thought with Arsenal over giving Saka a new deal

Despite appearing to have the advantage, Arsenal is still struggling to tie Bukayo Saka down to a new deal at the Emirates reckons the media.

The teenager has broken into the Arsenal first team in style this season and has continued to develop into a more important member of the Arsenal senior team.

He has provided at least 10 assists for the Gunners this season, despite playing out of position as a left-back for majority of the season.

The Gunners have been in talks with the player to extend his current contract which expires in 2021.

There is also an increasing list of teams who appear to be very interested in the youngster, and a recent report from 90mins via Sun Sports claims that the Gunners aren’t having it easy as they try to get him on a new deal.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich consider him a prospect that can play for them, but Arsenal does remain confident of getting him to agree on a new deal.

He currently earns around £3,000 per week at the Emirates and the Gunners are reportedly prepared to pay him around £30,000 per week for the next five years.

The same report also claims that Liverpool is looking for a backup to Andrew Robertson and Saka has proven to be a good left-back at Arsenal.

Borussia Dortmund considers him a replacement for Jadon Sancho, who looks set to leave them at the end of this season.