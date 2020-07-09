“It isn’t going to happen overnight” common sense from Arsenal star

Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal a delightful team to watch again, and although this is his first senior managerial role, the Spaniard seems to know exactly what he is doing.

Arteta took over an Arsenal team that was struggling for form and consistency and he has made them one of the most difficult teams to play against at the moment.

They have worked so hard in training to get to where they are as a team at the moment, and it is obvious that the club would soon be among the top sides in England again.

Kieran Tierney has been an important part of Arsenal’s resurgence under Arteta, as the Scotsman has been playing some of the best football by a member of the team so far.

He was talking about Arteta recently, and he admitted that the Spaniard is building something special at the Emirates.

Left-back Tierney said as quoted by Mail Sports: ‘[It has come from] the boss. The boss has been brilliant, I think we had a period to work closely and obviously coming back we had a few weeks to work without games.

‘We did that, we worked hard every day and continued into the games – the first few results we got weren’t obviously ideal but we are building something here and it isn’t going to happen overnight.

‘I think everybody can see we are progressing well, we have still got on a long way to go but we are doing all we can, listening to everything he says and we all believe.’

The Gunners are now firmly back in the race for a European place this season after their recent fine run of form.