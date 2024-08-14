“It just feels right to be at Arsenal.” says an excited Rosa Kafaji, on signing for Gunner women

Rosa Kafaji, an attacking midfielder for BK Hacken, is the new star signing for Arsenal Women, joining Jonas Eidevall’s project after weeks of speculation that the 21 year old Swedish international would be signing for our Gunners.

.In her first words as an Arsenal player, Kafaji acknowledged the wisdom of her decision to join the red and white team, highlighting the significance of this move and the potential for glory with our Gunners, as she has come to win trophies. Rosa said, “It just feels right to be at Arsenal. I’m hungry to keep growing, and I know this is the right place for me to do that and compete for the biggest trophies.”

Looking at her reactions, some claim she’s one of the brightest talents to come out of Sweden. Last season, she not only destroyed Real Madrid when BK Hacken beat them 2-1 last November, but she also performed admirably against Chelsea and Paris in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Her experience level, abilities, and versatility (she can also play in the attacking position) are exactly what Arsenal needed after losing a player like Vivianne Miedema.

The 21-year-old Swede, after snubbing PSG, Juventus, and Real Madrid, joins Arsenal on a fee between £200,000 and £250,000, which reportedly breaks the Swedish transfer record as per FotbollDirekt.se.

AVSLÖJAR: Kafaji kan slå allsvenskt transferrekord Nyligen uppgavs Häcken ha slagit nytt damallsvenskt transferrekord med Anna Sandberg till Manchester United.

Nu kan FD avslöja att Rosa Kafaji kan ge ännu större pengar.

Pris: Nära 2,5 miljoner kronor.https://t.co/9VLzZqKMrD — FotbollDirekt.se (@FotbollDirekt) August 13, 2024

Michelle M

