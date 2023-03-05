It looks like it is written in the stars that Arsenal are going to be Champions

Written in the stars? by Dan

I’m scared to dream too much because I don’t want to set myself up for a massive fall. It’s noo different if you get hurt in a relationship; you find it extra bit harder to trust that next person who enters your life.

This time last year we all thought Arsenal had a great chance of returning to the Champions League, only to bottle it in the race for the top 4.

I been scarred so many times I won’t believe it till I see it.

We still have to go to the likes of the Etihad, Anfield and Saint James’s Park in must win conditions.

Yet take the emotion out of things, if I wasn’t a Gooner and was judging this title race as neutral, I would be saying the manner of how Arsenal are winning games suggests that it’s their destiny to be Champions.

For the second time in less than a month we won a game 4-2 and 3-2, having come from behind to score in the dying seconds.

Like at Villa Park, if we lift the title in May, this Saturday was a fixture that will be looked back on for years to come.

Against Aston Villa it a long range strike from Jorginho which made him accepted within the Arsenal Family. This weekend, our winner came from someone who has grown up at the club, who’s injuries mean he’s played little part in our first team squad this season. Yet Reiss Nelson’s half volley could be played in montages for years to come. Whatever happens no one can take away that moment from the 23 year old.

If we win the Premiership, rival football supporters might not quite understand the significance of those two comeback wins. Not just were we seconds away from dropping crucial points, it’s what it would have done mentally to a young squad.

When Bournemouth went 2-0 up, we were heading towards dropping points in 4 out of our last 7 League encounters.

It would have seen the gap between us and Man City be reduced to just 2 points, put a spotlight on our team for the next week, put massive pressure on our trip to Fulham next Sunday. It would have put serious question marks on whether we have enough leaders in the dressing room to cope with ‘squeaky bum time’.

Instead, every time we win in this manner, our character and self-belief increase. The team will take more positive’s winning like this compared to if they had won 4-0.

Even Partey’s and White’s goals screamed of fate being on our side. After Neto could only punch away a corner he should have caught, Partey benefitted from a teammate blocking the defenders view therefore not seeing his run into the box.

White’s first ever goal as a Gunner wasn’t obvious at first, but goal line technology confirmed his strike had gone over the line by inches. Villa hit the bar it bounces too safety, we do the same it deflects in off Martinez’s head.

That’s the margins between and success and failure, so tiny. Which Is why I love sport.

My stance was after we lost to City, survive the next two tricky away games and then 4 out our next 5 League encounters are at the Emiraites against sides battling relegation.

We comfortably saw off Everton in midweek and the assumption was we do the same against the Cherries. Some of peers even spoke about this being a chance to reduce City goals difference advantage over us.

Bourenmouth reminded us that at this stage of the campaign nothing is straight forward and there will be twists and turns along the way.

Something else for our young squad to learn, that if a side who started 19th in the table can rock up and cause you a headache then zero games can be considered a formality.

It wouldn’t be Arsenal if we didn’t make things hard for ourselves. Yesterday, every fan was put through every range of emotion. From thinking we were losing control in the title race to coming back from the dead.

Unless your emotionally connected to the club, you can’t appreciate the context behind this weekend. Rival fans might see the results and/or see League positions, yet even the most famous Prem winners had that moment In a season where something magical happend, like divine intervention.

Man United fans will tell you so many ‘what if’s that nearly happend for the Treble to have never happend.

We didn’t go unbeaten without some luck like at Old Trafford, Portsmouth at home, etc.

Yesterday felt like that moment.

Reiss Nelson ….loaned out to prove himself.

Injuries making him unfullfilled potential.

Not always guaranteed a place even on the bench.

A debate to be had if he warrents a new contract.

On the fringes ….. he hits a ball which 9 times out of 10 flies wide ….. But on this day ….a special day ….flies into the corner.

A goal with a legacy which will live forever, which gives him a place in immortality.

Shakespeare couldn’t write yesterday! I’m exhausted!

Is it written in the stars?

Dan Smith

