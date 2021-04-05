“It looked like a little mafia that,” Neville questions Arsenal’s attacker’s commitment to Mikel Arteta

Gary Neville has questioned the commitment of Arsenal’s attackers after their 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool.

The Gunners beat the Reds at the Emirates last season when Jurgen Klopp’s men had run away with the Premier League title.

This has been a tough campaign for the Reds, with their first choice defenders all being sidelined through injury.

They visited an Arsenal side that has been in good form and who came from 3 goals down to draw 3-3 at West Ham in their previous league game.

However, the Gunners didn’t threaten an inexperienced Liverpool defence for much of the game and Neville has now claimed that their attack looked like it was playing against the manager.

He said that a group of Arsenal’s players looked uncomfortable in the game and seemed to be disconnected from their manager as well and added that the Gunners have bigger problems with those players.

“I have to say that there was a few of those players in that front part of the pitch, it looked like a little mafia that,” Neville said on Monday Night Football via Standard Sports.

“It looked like a little group of players who weren’t comfortable. Like there was a disconnect between them and the manager.

“I called the older players fed lions. Arsenal have got a big problem with some of those players.”