It looks almost certain that injury-prone Arsenal star is leaving this summer

Kieran Tierney remains at Arsenal as we enter the final three weeks of the transfer window, and it seems the Gunners may be stuck with him.

The Scottish left-back finished last season strongly while on loan at Real Sociedad and was hopeful of showcasing his abilities during Euro 2024.

He started the tournament well, but injury struck before the end of the group stages, sidelining him since then.

Arsenal has moved on from Nuno Tavares, and with Oleksandr Zinchenko showing improvement, there seems to be no place for Tierney in the team.

However, there hasn’t been much movement regarding his future, which has led some fans to worry that the club might be stuck with him.

Regardless of the situation, it appears Tierney has played his last game for the club. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that his name was omitted from the squad list for the game against Bayer Leverkusen.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, even if Tierney is injured, the club should have included him in the squad, and their failure to do so strongly suggests that he is on his way out of the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney has become a burden for us, but there is still enough time for us to offload him and reduce our squad.

