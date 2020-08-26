“It looks like a really positive signing, if Arsenal can get it done” Winterburn has his say on potential signing

Nigel Winterburn has revealed that he always looks up a player when they are linked with a move to Arsenal and he has done just that with Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian is set to complete a long-drawn-out move from Lille to Arsenal in the coming days.

He has emerged as one of Arsenal’s summer targets as the Gunners look to bolster their defence.

He helped Lille compete in last season’s Champions League group stages where he showed his class.

The French side also managed to end last season in a Europa League spot despite the Ligue 1 campaign being curtailed due to coronavirus.

He is now set to leave the French side after they accepted Arsenal’s bid and that of two other suitors for him.

The Gunners have reportedly won the race for his signature, after beating the likes of Napoli to sign him and Winterburn thinks he will be a good signing.

Speaking about the Brazilian Winterburn said as quoted in the Metro:

“When someone gets linked with Arsenal I tend to do a bit of research on them and have a look at what they’re about,

“For me, it’s all about the type of personnel you’re getting as much as the ability. But he’s highly regarded, a left-sided centre-half who is supposed to be very powerful.

“Arsenal have got problems at centre-half and they can’t seem to get a consistent pairing together with the players they already have in that position, so it’s quite obvious that that’s a position Arteta feels he must strengthen.

“It looks like a really positive signing, if Arsenal can get it done. The one slight worry I have is that it seems to be taking a very long time, even though he’s been linked for a while and Arsenal seem to be the main contenders for his signature, but I’m always a bit weary of Arsenal signings when they don’t get done quickly. But I still hope he signs for the club in the next few days.”