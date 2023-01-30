It looks like Lokonga is free to leave once Arsenal get Caicedo or another DM

If there is one player whose future at Arsenal is in doubt, it is Albert Lokonga Sambi. The Arsenal midfielder has simply failed to capitalise on his opportunities; he has not made himself the best available option to fill in for Thomas Partey.

He joined Arsenal as a promising young player. But, nearly two years later, he hasn’t progressed as quickly as hoped

.On Friday night, he struggled after replacing Thomas Partey at the start of the second half against Manchester City. Martin Odegaard, known for his calm demeanour, was agitated by the former Anderlecht player’s positioning on the field. Ultimately, Lokonga is having a difficult time at Arsenal, so what are the club’s plans for him?

According to Sky Sports transfer expert Dharmesh Sheth, if Arsenal can sign Caicedo or another midfielder before the transfer window closes, Lokonga may be allowed to leave, with Monaco interested.

Sheth told Give Me Sport, “Lokonga has attracted interest from Monaco, but I’m told Arsenal will only consider allowing him to leave if they bring in a replacement, so it kind of ties in with everything that’s going on with [Moises] Caicedo and potentially later on with [Declan] Rice.”

Is letting go of Lokonga the best for everyone?

