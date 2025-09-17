“It looks so easy for him” Timber is full of praise for new Arsenal man

Jurrien Timber has spoken highly of Cristhian Mosquera’s recent performances for Arsenal, praising the young defender’s composure and ability. Timber highlighted how quickly Mosquera has adapted to the team and the confidence with which he plays.

“He does amazing,” Timber told TNT Sports as quoted by Standard Sports. “Still so young, the way he comes in, it looks so easy for him, winning his duels and on the ball as well. It is great to have him next to me, and I think he has a bright future ahead as well.”

Mosquera’s Rise at Arsenal

Arsenal secured Mosquera from Valencia during the summer transfer window, initially viewing him as a backup option to their established defensive pairing. His reputation had already been enhanced by strong displays for Los Che and the Spain U21 side, which persuaded the Gunners to act quickly in securing his signature.

Despite expectations of a gradual integration, Mosquera has quickly found himself thrust into the starting line-up. He has featured in the last two matches in place of William Saliba, who has only recently returned to the bench following recovery from injury. Mosquera’s assured performances have allowed him to maintain his spot, demonstrating that he is capable of competing at the highest level and providing real competition within the squad.

Competition for Places

While Mosquera has impressed, the presence of Saliba and Gabriel ensures that competition for starting roles remains fierce. Saliba is widely regarded as one of the team’s most influential defenders and is expected to reclaim his position in key fixtures, including the upcoming clash against Manchester City.

Nevertheless, Mosquera’s displays underline the squad depth Arsenal have been working to build. His ability to step in seamlessly has given the club reassurance that they are well covered, even in the absence of established starters. For a side aiming to challenge across multiple competitions, having reliable alternatives is essential.

Mosquera’s rapid adaptation and growing influence suggest that he could have a bright future in north London. Although Saliba is still considered the superior defender, the emergence of Mosquera strengthens Arsenal’s defensive options and provides Mikel Arteta with flexibility in managing his squad throughout the season.

