“It makes it sweeter” Willock enjoys scoring against Spurs

Joe Willock scored the final goal as Newcastle United drew 2-2 against Arsenal’s bitter rivals, Tottenham.

The midfielder is spending the rest of this season out on loan at the North-East side after failing to get more game time at the Emirates.

Steve Bruce’s side faces the challenge of getting relegated from the Premier League and have been working hard to get the results they need.

They returned from the international break intent on not losing their first game back against Spurs.

Jose Mourinho’s side wants to return to the top four and know they have to win as many of their remaining games as possible to achieve that.

The game against Newcastle United is one that they should win if they are serious about their top-four ambitions.

They took a 2-1 lead into the break and looked like they had secured a routine win against the Magpies.

But Bruce introduced Willock into the game on the 79th minute and the midfielder scored the leveller six minutes later to spoil the party for Spurs.

Speaking after the game, the midfielder admits that scoring was sweeter because it was against Spurs.

Willock told Sky Sports: “I am an Arsenal player and it makes it sweeter but I am happy to do my job.

“I feel like if we continue to play how we did today, we will have no problems staying in this league.”