It makes no sense for Arsenal to even consider any offers for Jakub Kiwior

This summer, Arsenal expects quite a few players to leave to make room for new signings. However, I strongly believe that they should resist the temptation to sell defender Jakub Kiwior.

According to reports, AC Milan has their sights set on Jakub Kiwior as their top target for this summer. During the winter transfer window, Arsenal firmly rejected the Serie A side’s idea of loaning the Polish left-back with a buyout option. It’s interesting that they haven’t given up yet, and they’re planning to come back for the ex-Spezia man in the hopes of convincing Arsenal to sell him or maybe just loan him to them next season.

Should Arsenal sell Kiwior in order to increase its transfer budget?

I don’t think they should; instead, the North Londoners should definitely make it a priority to keep the Polish international. Yes, if Arteta wants to increase his transfer budget, he’ll have to sell some players. But don’t you think there’s a delicate balance between offloading players, getting rid of deadweight, and getting rid of too many players all at once?

Kiwior stepped up for Arsenal when Oleksander Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu sustained injuries during the winter break. His contributions significantly impacted the Arsenal fixtures between January and March. He demonstrated his ability to contribute effectively to Mikel Arteta’s team.

Tomiyasu made a comeback to the starting lineup after his injury and ended up taking over the left-back position. However, this move was undoubtedly part of Arteta’s strategy for the Japan international: Arsenal views Tomiyasu as a fullback, while Kiwior’s primary role has always been central defence. Arteta brought him in to play as the left central defender.

Gabriel Magalhaes has managed to stay injury-free, which means Kiwior hasn’t had the opportunity to step in. This season, Gabriel’s impressive performances has made it criminal to bench him and provide Kiwior with some playing time at central defense. Arteta should definitely keep Kiwior, as Gabriel is not a robot. He might surprise us by playing just as well in central defence as he did at left back. Unless he really wants to go and we’re making a good profit, Arsenal should ignore any offers.

As fans, we tend to get a bit too caught up in selling squad players, don’t we? We’re definitely looking forward to a busy summer transfer window. However, let’s not get too carried away. The club is not likely to make more than three or maybe four marquee signings, so there’s no need to let go of valuable squad depth.

The initial Arsenal transfer plan is believed to involve bringing in a striker, a midfielder, a left back, and potentially a right winger to help alleviate Saka’s workload. Recruiting a top CB can wait, so let’s give Kiwior another year to prove his worth. No rush, right?

Jack Anderson

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…