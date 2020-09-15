It makes sense for Arsenal to keep Elneny as a squad player

Elneny Should Stay. by AI
Rumours are that Guendouzi is been shopped to clubs in Europe and Lucas Torreira is going to move back to Italy. That leaves Xhaka, Ceballos, Smith-Rowe and Elneny as the only midfielders left at Arsenal. The rumours are also that Arsenal would move Elneny on if an offer came in.
We are set to play a minimum of 50 jammed matches next season between four competitions. Even if we added another midfielder, it would be imperative for us to have someone who is a squad player, on low wages, of good temperament and who is good enough to contribute off the bench. Elneny is the perfect example of such a player. While he is clearly not the future of the club, he is good enough to make a more significant contribution than, say, Joe Willock.
In a coronavirus-deflated market, the Egyptian is not going to go for much. He provides more value for us on the bench than otherwise sold. And what do you know, the more he plays the higher his value.
Squad players are important and when they are of Premier League quality like Elneny, with a good personality and on very low wages, they are become integral.
As his performance against Liverpool and Fulham has shown, Elneny is more than serviceable under Arteta, a very clean midfielder who does not offer too much but also does not take too much. Our lack of quality and quantity through the middle makes it all the more important that he stays.
Agboola Israel
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Hey, admin I would like to ask how can post my article here on just arsenal platform. Thanks
Well, he’s not homegrown, 28 already, quite average. So if we want to raise some funds, this is the time to sell him.
Seems like:
Martinez £19m
Torreira £22m
Are the 2 first out the door. Shame on Torreira, couldn’t make a profit on him. I hate it when Italian sides rip PL sides off but never pay enough for their players.
In the current 3-4-3 system deployed by Arteta, the two midfield cogs (currently Elneny and Xhaka) are used to recycle the ball and to protect from counter attacks when ,for example the likes of AMN and Bellerin are caught upfield .Their duties are fairly limited in terms of driving forward and being creative, but both are capable in a functional way.In the case of Elneny he is more alive to danger than Xhaka,and for that matter, Ceballos, Willock and Guendouzi and he is a genuine hard working guy who always gives 100%. I would certainly keep him this season as a reliable squad player.
Rumour has it W Ham want Holding on £5m loan. We should definitely do it for that price!
Keep Holding for week or 2 so he can cover for injuries, then loan him. Same with Sokratis, keep him until the end of transfer window since Napoli is playing hardball.
Luiz should be back this month, Mari/Mustafi are scheduled to return in October.
This way we can get rid of 2 CB’s, make money, free up wages and still have enough CB’s through injuries.