It makes sense for Arsenal to keep Elneny as a squad player

Elneny Should Stay. by AI

Rumours are that Guendouzi is been shopped to clubs in Europe and Lucas Torreira is going to move back to Italy. That leaves Xhaka, Ceballos, Smith-Rowe and Elneny as the only midfielders left at Arsenal. The rumours are also that Arsenal would move Elneny on if an offer came in.

We are set to play a minimum of 50 jammed matches next season between four competitions. Even if we added another midfielder, it would be imperative for us to have someone who is a squad player, on low wages, of good temperament and who is good enough to contribute off the bench. Elneny is the perfect example of such a player. While he is clearly not the future of the club, he is good enough to make a more significant contribution than, say, Joe Willock.

In a coronavirus-deflated market, the Egyptian is not going to go for much. He provides more value for us on the bench than otherwise sold. And what do you know, the more he plays the higher his value.

Squad players are important and when they are of Premier League quality like Elneny, with a good personality and on very low wages, they are become integral.

As his performance against Liverpool and Fulham has shown, Elneny is more than serviceable under Arteta, a very clean midfielder who does not offer too much but also does not take too much. Our lack of quality and quantity through the middle makes it all the more important that he stays.

Agboola Israel