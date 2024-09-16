It may be have only been 1-0 but it is an enormous step in Arsenal’s race for the title

It’s only 1-0 but this is a huge win for the gunners!

No Ødegaard, No Rice, No Calafiori, No problem! The gunners have gotten over their bitter rivals in a fiercely contested game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, after a fairly tight first half where we had the best chances to go in front.

It was however in the second half when we scored the first and only goal of the game after Gabriel Magalhães powered home a header from a wicked delivery by Bukayo Saka from a corner.

A game where Spurs missed early chances, with Solanke in particular guilty of missing some of those, with the best of those being a one on one situation snuffed out by an excellent recovery from the yet again impressive William Saliba.

We went on to have a few our own too, with the best falling to Gabriel Martinelli when he failed to score when through on goal, looking at how we were second best for the most part in the second half that miss in the first would’ve come back to haunt us, however a set piece proved invaluable yet again.

This win with the host of injuries in the Arsenal squad is a very huge and impressive one which shows just how much character we have to overcome a good side, Most of our rivals questioned our capability to cope with our absentees, but the gunners have answered all the questions thrown their way in the first game.

With our sights now set on the trip to Italy to take on Atalanta in the UCL, we should have a fully rested Declan Rice for that game, and given how Jorginho struggled at times in the game against Spurs, it will be a welcome boost.

In the league this is a solid platform to prepare for the game against Manchester City next weekend, a win is what we absolutely ought to be going for, however this win has opened a margin for error for us in the sense that a draw will be a good result for us from that game.

With our current away form in 2024 you can bet on Arsenal coming away with something from that game even if it’s only a draw….

This was a massive win gooners, let me know who impressed you the most?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

