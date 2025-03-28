It May Be Time for Mikel Arteta to Land Arsenal’s Perfect Granit Xhaka Replacement

It may be about time Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta finally secured the ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka, pushing his Arsenal project to the next level.

After a superb 2022/23 campaign as Arsenal’s left central midfielder (LCM), Granit Xhaka opted to leave the club. Arsenal were left with the challenge of finding someone capable of replicating Xhaka’s defensive and attacking contributions, which had empowered their left-hand side.

During the 2023 summer transfer window, Arteta identified Kai Havertz as Xhaka’s successor. Unfortunately, Havertz struggled to impress in the role. Interestingly, he thrived as Arsenal’s number nine, relinquishing the LCM position.

With Havertz’s positional switch, Declan Rice stepped in as LCM and performed decently in the role. However, the need for a specialist LCM remained one of Arsenal’s priorities for the summer of 2024.

Mikel Merino, signed from Real Sociedad, emerged as the potential answer to Arsenal’s LCM issue. Months into the 28-year-old’s Arsenal career, some Gooners remain unconvinced of his impact in the position. In fact, much like Havertz, Merino—following injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Havertz—has been appreciated more while playing as the striker.

Post-Xhaka, Arsenal still appear to lack an LCM who can truly make the position their own.

Adding to the dilemma is the club’s difficulty in signing their top midfield targets this summer. Martin Zubimendi is heavily tipped to join Real Madrid, while Bruno Guimaraes presents a significant challenge given Arsenal’s pursuit of Alexander Isak. It’s unlikely Newcastle would sell both Isak and Guimaraes, meaning Arsenal may need to prioritise their striking needs by signing Isak.

💥 Informa @MarcoASande 👀 El @realmadrid aprieta por Zubimendi y el contexto favorece su salida. Su agente escucha ofertas y Florentino mueve ficha ⚽️ La @RealSociedad no le garantiza la Champions y el Real Madrid le ofrece títulos y élite 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/S5GQhp820U — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 25, 2025

Ultimately, Mikel Arteta may need to finally unleash Declan Rice as Arsenal’s number six. Signed to play in that role, Rice may now have to take over from Thomas Partey and Jorginho after spending two years at the club.

This March international break has offered a glimpse of what Rice could achieve in a deeper role, as he excelled in such a position under Thomas Tuchel—a hint of what Arsenal fans can expect from him as their number six.

Sorting the LCM issue this summer could allow Arsenal’s midfield to finally evolve—a step that arguably should have been taken in 2023.

With Mikel Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, and potentially Partey (should he stay) as midfield backups, Arsenal could boast one of their strongest midfields next season with the right LCM signing.

One might ask: which LCM could this be? Teun Koopmeiners, Bilal El Khannouss, and Lucas Paquetá are all players the Gunners should consider.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

