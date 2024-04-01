It may not have been pretty, but Arsenal getting a point was vital at Man City

Some say that the Gunners’ defense was excellent at holding the City attack at bay during the Arsenal vs. Manchester City match. However, one could argue that, in reality, both the Arsenal and City attacks had a horrible day at work. Both teams’ strikers struggled to be effective.

The game didn’t live up to expectations. With all the hoopla surrounding it being a title decider, the fact that it ended 0-0 and had nothing noteworthy about it was disappointing.

After the game, Theo Walcott admitted that it did not live up to expectations and was actually rather frustrating.

“Arsenal didn’t do enough to win the game – neither did City. That is why it was very frustrating for the fans to watch and for us up here. We wanted a little bit more from the players,” Walcott told Sky Sports.

In any case, he believes the international break contributed to the game’s lack of intensity: “There’s always an element after the international break players tend to come back lethargic and haven’t prepared well enough, maybe that’s what we saw out there today.”

Anyway, Walcott suggests that Arsenal did well not to lose to Manchester City, and that picking up a point at the Etihad is okay:

“Arsenal, they got a result. That is a result. Yes, they want to win of course, but you come to Man City and you get a result and you frustrate them.”

Arsenal and Manchester City’s 0-0 tie was disappointing, but the Gooners should be appreciative of the outcome. The Gunners have three games in a row against the Cityzens. In three games against Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s side has failed to win and has scored just once. If Arsenal eliminates Bayern Munich and City eliminates Real Madrid in the Champions League quarters, the two might face each other in the Champions League semifinals.

If that is the case, I hope a UCL semi-final duel between the two will be a little bit more exciting.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.