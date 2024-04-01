It may not have been pretty, but Arsenal getting a point was vital at Man City

Some say that the Gunners’ defense was excellent at holding the City attack at bay during the Arsenal vs. Manchester City match. However, one could argue that, in reality, both the Arsenal and City attacks had a horrible day at work. Both teams’ strikers struggled to be effective.
The game didn’t live up to expectations. With all the hoopla surrounding it being a title decider, the fact that it ended 0-0 and had nothing noteworthy about it was disappointing.
After the game, Theo Walcott admitted that it did not live up to expectations and was actually rather frustrating.
“Arsenal didn’t do enough to win the game – neither did City. That is why it was very frustrating for the fans to watch and for us up here. We wanted a little bit more from the players,” Walcott told Sky Sports.
In any case, he believes the international break contributed to the game’s lack of intensity: “There’s always an element after the international break players tend to come back lethargic and haven’t prepared well enough, maybe that’s what we saw out there today.”
Anyway, Walcott suggests that Arsenal did well not to lose to Manchester City, and that picking up a point at the Etihad is okay:
“Arsenal, they got a result. That is a result. Yes, they want to win of course, but you come to Man City and you get a result and you frustrate them.”
Arsenal and Manchester City’s 0-0 tie was disappointing, but the Gooners should be appreciative of the outcome. The Gunners have three games in a row against the Cityzens. In three games against Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s side has failed to win and has scored just once. If Arsenal eliminates Bayern Munich and City eliminates Real Madrid in the Champions League quarters, the two might face each other in the Champions League semifinals.
If that is the case, I hope a UCL semi-final duel between the two will be a little bit more exciting.
Darren N
To me, City looked scared to the point they exerted all their energies trying to stop us playing our game, that they’re own plying style suffered. I also feel Martinelli should have started over Jesus. He would have made more of an impact on the game in the beginning, than later on when he was introduced in the game. Jus sayin 🧐
Exactly how I see things as well…interesting to note that the team with least goals conceded and best xga have won the last 6 epl titles…guess who’s miles ahead in those departments currently ? We are aligned in every way to do something very very special !
not pretty?It was Wonderful to see the fear in their eyes after so many years
I’ve held back on my comments about the city game, as I wanted to see if others viewed it in the same way as I did.
I thought it was a great game of football, played by, possibly, the two strongest squad of players in Europe at this moment in time.
It was a chess like game, with each side testing the other and neither gaining an advantage.
To have played city three times this season and come away with four points from six, no goals scored against us and win the first piece of silverware on offer, after winning a penalty shoot out at Wembley against the club that had just been crowned champions of Europe is a fantastic achievement for MA and his squad of players.
I won’t go into individual statistics, as that has been done already, but at no time did I think that city would break down our defence and that in itself is the highest praise one can give of a defensive unit – absolutely brilliant!!
We also won the midfield contest, has anyone seen a more inept showing from city’s acclaimed players?
The organisation that went into our play was top notch and the link with the defence was, once again, outstanding.
The only very small negative that I saw, was the reluctance to throw caution to the wind up front, but even then we produced more shots on goal than city’s Haaland led attack.
Of course we COULD have come away with three points and the same cannot be said for city, but, as Walcott noted, the bogey of losing at the Etihad has finally been lifted and Pep, his players and everyone else knows that we are not going away.
I offer my complete admiration and support to every single player for this performance (no need to name any one player) and despair at those Arsenal fans who STILL find negatives to talk about.
There is no doubt that we will be active in the summer transfer window, but, apart from an out and out striker (did anyone watch Toney against United?) where would we improve IF IF IF all our players remain fit?
Tend to agree with this. There are still negatives, of course. Whiners gonna be whiners.
Transfers are not just about improving to my mind it’s about getting the right squad. When I see the arsenal bench still has Cedric on it who only plays the last few mins when Arsenal’s 3-0 up, it shows a squad that hasnt got a lot of real depth.
Look at all the players on loan who are probably not wanted, only on loan to get them off the wage bill, then imagine all those gone and replaced with players who Arteta might actually want to play.
Or just get rid and promote some of the academy players like Nwaneri and co. Stronger squad right away. I think that’s where the improvement comes.
It was the worst ‘top level’ PL match I’ve seen this season. OK, we got a point but given their weakened defence I would have expected us to have a go, at least for about 15-20 minutes. Except we sat back, sometimes with a back 6, and decided not to lose. Missed opportunity imo to get a rare win at the Etihad and hope it doesn’t affect our chances of the title.
Best comment I’ve read since the game finished Andrew .
One team came to win the other came to nullify said team .
“What could have been” is not the time for now. I just did not want to lose to our rival this late in the season. A point is great for me. We are just two points behind Liverpool and on the same points as city. That will do me good as we still have enough games to go.
It’s going to be nerve wrecking here on out. But we have showed that we are have a backbone nowadays.
Ødegaard said that Arsenal didn’t intend to play the way that they did, but were made to by Man City.
Having said that, we did have two clear scoring chances to City’s one lucky Ake header.
Not a pleasant match at all, but a good point.
I think it was just nerves and not wanting to our title rivals lose this late in the season. We went there not to play fancy football but to not lose..
Indeed Jax, which goes to prove that MA can change tactics during a game and STILL stop the PL champions from testing our keeper!!
Let’s not forget we had Timber out and Martinelli, Partey, Tomiyasu, and Vieria all returning from injury – yet it’s city’s injuries that our own fans are highlighting!!
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, in my eyes it was a masterclass. and a pretty one at that.