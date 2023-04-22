It must be asked; Do Arsenal have the mentality to cope with the title run-in?

I asked the question throughout the season; would we have the mentality to cope with the title run in? by Dan Smith
The majority of the same players who couldn’t cope with the pressure of a top 4 race in the last campaign, who were crippled by the fear of failure, how would they 12 months later suddenly be able to handle ‘squeaky bum time’?
Man City have a dressing room of leaders who know how to get over the line, while we have one of the youngest squads in the division.
Against West Ham and Liverpool, we were victims of our own success, the game being too easy for us.
Southampton was different, with talent individually and collectively both lacking composures.
Ramsdale, Gabriel and Partey are three names who have been labelled as being one of the best in their positions. It’s often been said that April and May separates the good from the great. They are not yet great.
Partey’s gone missing in recent games, Ramsdale is making mistakes and Gabriel continues to make too many errors to be considered world class.
Being over emotional is an accusation made by pundits and Odegaard had to tell Zinchenko to calm down.
The biggest concern though is the scoreline was 2-1 after 20 minutes, more than enough time to rescue things against opponents bottom of the table.
Yet the Gunners played in a manner and tempo like there was seconds left of the entire game. The match was so stretched it was like an NBA contest.
Every time the Saints crossed the halfway line, we were panicking to get the ball back, rushing our passes.
Gooners picked up on the nerves as did the visitors, who looked like scoring every time they counter attacked.
Forget Wednesday, if Arsenal plays with that kind of frantic composure in their final 6 fixtures, they can forget the championship.
I actually thought in the second half we refound our focus and played our own game, with more patience and trying less to force things.
Obviously their third goal was the sucker punch.
Maybe in midweek we will be more comfortable as underdogs?
A win would inject confidence back into us.
Yet if mentally Southampton was too big a hurdle, then playing the Champions might be simply too big a step?
Repeat that first half at the Etihad we will get our annual heavy beating.
So, I’ll ask again, do we have the mentality to cope with the title run in?
Dan
Our current position in the league , the fewest losses and our come from behind wins have demonstrated the mentality of this team. If we don’t win the league, can’t it be that a another team is just better than us? At the start of the season, City were odds on favourite to win the League, Arsenal were good odds to finish 4th. The mentality of this team has been proven, our squad depth however is not on the level as City’s. If we win the league or come second I would consider that a remarkable achievement.
Actually, winning mentality to become champion is still below standard in this squad. Arsenal have been on top of the table for complete eight months, to accomplish their mission in the final ninth month has turnout to be difficult task. All shan’t be well if we lose the title just a meter to reach the ending point.
But now problem is that City doesn’t have to beat us on Wednesday so they can avoid taking risk and opening up their defence…
Now we will have to take the risk to beat City which will open up our defence for City to punish us..
We have to win all the remaining fixtures to win the League, which includes City, Newcastle, Chelsea and Brighton. I don’t see City dropping points. We beat City and lose to Newcastle or Brighton then it will be the same end result.
City has to play Brighton who are in form, and Brentford away who have already beaten City. Ake is injured, City today play Sheffield Utd will play hard and then they play us, anything could happen
City smell blood, we dont.
A man of few words Reggie and I agree 💯. I thought this year would be different and whilst we haven’t yet folded like a pack of cards, the signs are ominous
Sue, i never saw us winning the league but i didn’t expect us to be losing it against teams like West ham and Southampton, like we did. That is so poor.
City do have to beat us, a draw or loss is no good to them, it is better to have the points than the games in hand. It isn’t over til the fat lady sings
I didn’t and don’t think we have the set up to win the league. Our football does not stand up when the pressure is on. We this season have fallen like a pack of cards in every competition against teams we should have beaten, no excuse. Southampton, last night were a shining example of a really poor team, made to look good because we couldn’t cope. We can not carry on playing the type of football we do and win something. Plus our use or lack of use of certain players is really poor. We are too rigid in our set up and play and have no variation we just change players and carry on. At the moment we have the pefect set up to get our best players on the field and play 3 center backs but we have rigidly stuck to on formation and the same style. I dont get this Viera love in by the manager or the ostracisatiin of ESR. Jesus since he has come back, has changed the whole dynamic of our play and we are not playing the same as before, before he came back. Why Trossard has suddenly become a sub, is beyond me.
Arsenal have obviously not got the mentality to win a marathon like EPL yet
But maybe they can be lucky in a knockout competition like UCL next season, if they have a GK who’s excellent in penalty situations. Ramsdale is obviously not good in those situations, but maybe Turner can do a better job
OT: Pochettino seems to be heading to Chelsea. Hopefully he will only manage the team next season, so we could deal with Lampard in May
I was at the game last night, and the team was nervous, we were slow, Arteta picking Vieria for Xhaka’s role was wrong, and Jorginho would have sufficed. White, Saka and Odegaard were not doing much, Partey was playing way too deep. There were two fights where I was standing and it reminded me of the toxic time we had towards the end of Wenger’s time. The game against City is now a must-win, we can’t draw when City has two games in hand. This is football, and I wouldn’t change it for the world. We have been superb this season, this is the youngest team ever that could win the PL, and Arteta is the youngest manager ever, it is a lot to ask for, but our next two games are the ones that will determine if we are good enough to win it. City, then Newcastle away….Game on
Why not Trossard?
We have not the mentality to win the title and am sick of hearing we see such a young team, must have been competing since they were 7, they are all well paid professionals, give me a break guys.
Viera should be nowhere near this team he is absolutely dreadful, and while zinny is an asset on attack he is a woeful defender, if playing him then need to play tierney also as he is not a full back. Switching off from games for rest of season, too painful to watch this capitulation