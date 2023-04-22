It must be asked; Do Arsenal have the mentality to cope with the title run-in?

I asked the question throughout the season; would we have the mentality to cope with the title run in? by Dan Smith

The majority of the same players who couldn’t cope with the pressure of a top 4 race in the last campaign, who were crippled by the fear of failure, how would they 12 months later suddenly be able to handle ‘squeaky bum time’?

Man City have a dressing room of leaders who know how to get over the line, while we have one of the youngest squads in the division.

Against West Ham and Liverpool, we were victims of our own success, the game being too easy for us.

Southampton was different, with talent individually and collectively both lacking composures.

Ramsdale, Gabriel and Partey are three names who have been labelled as being one of the best in their positions. It’s often been said that April and May separates the good from the great. They are not yet great.

Partey’s gone missing in recent games, Ramsdale is making mistakes and Gabriel continues to make too many errors to be considered world class.

Being over emotional is an accusation made by pundits and Odegaard had to tell Zinchenko to calm down.

The biggest concern though is the scoreline was 2-1 after 20 minutes, more than enough time to rescue things against opponents bottom of the table.

Yet the Gunners played in a manner and tempo like there was seconds left of the entire game. The match was so stretched it was like an NBA contest.

Every time the Saints crossed the halfway line, we were panicking to get the ball back, rushing our passes.

Gooners picked up on the nerves as did the visitors, who looked like scoring every time they counter attacked.

Forget Wednesday, if Arsenal plays with that kind of frantic composure in their final 6 fixtures, they can forget the championship.

I actually thought in the second half we refound our focus and played our own game, with more patience and trying less to force things.

Obviously their third goal was the sucker punch.

Maybe in midweek we will be more comfortable as underdogs?

A win would inject confidence back into us.

Yet if mentally Southampton was too big a hurdle, then playing the Champions might be simply too big a step?

Repeat that first half at the Etihad we will get our annual heavy beating.

So, I’ll ask again, do we have the mentality to cope with the title run in?

Dan

