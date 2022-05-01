It really is squeaky-bum-time for West Ham and Arsenal today

It’s a big London derby today and a vital game for both Arsenal and West Ham in the race for the European places. While Arsenal are trying for the Champions League, the Hammers are aiming for a Top Six finish so that they have a Europa League place next season if they do not actually win the current title.

Most of our previews are saying that the Gunners will have the advantage today because David Moyes’ side had their semi final against Frankfurt just three days ago, but the fact is that the Hammers have been juggling two games a week since the beginning of the season and it hasn’t stopped them competing in the League as well. In fact, they are unbeaten in their last six home games and have only lost two of their last ten at the London Stadium, so there is no need for Mikel Arteta to feel any complacency at all..

In an earlier post we detailed last year’s 3-3 draw in this fixture, but the Hammers hitman Jarrod Bowen is looking for revenge for our 2-0 win in December at the Emirates. “West Ham versus Arsenal is a massive game,” he told the official West Ham website.

“We respect Arsenal and they’re in a great bit of form at the minute and really pushing for that top four place and we’re pushing to get into that top six, so it’ll be a great game.

“It’s a London derby, they’re in great form and we want to get the better of them.

“I remember the away game at the Emirates where we got another red card when Vladi [Coufal] was sent-off and they missed a penalty before going on to win, so we want to get the win against them this time around.”

A win for West ham will put them in sixth place ahead of Man United on goal difference, while a defeat for Arsenal could give Tottenham the hope of stealing Fourth from Arsenal.

It really is squeaky-bum-time!