“It remains an open situation,” Romano reveals what midfielder thinks about joining Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has discussed the future of Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi amidst conflicting reports about his future.

The midfielder has been one of the brightest players in his role in Europe over the last two seasons.

Arsenal has tracked him and has seen enough to suggest he is good enough for their team.

Other top European sides are also following the midfielder, with most of them waiting to know his stance on potentially leaving Real Sociedad.

He was similarly linked with a move away last summer, but he eventually stayed at the club to help them in the Champions League.

More teams want to sign him this summer, and Arsenal is one of them. Mikel Arteta’s side is eager to bring him to London.

In an exclusive on Caught Offside, Romano said of his future:

“We keep hearing a lot of stories about Martin Zubimendi, who has been linked several times mostly with Arsenal and Barcelona, while some outlets are now stating that he is unlikely to leave Real Sociedad as he is happy and settled in his hometown and not looking to leave the Basque region.

“However, my understanding remains is that this is not decided yet. Zubimendi’s future, his decision, is still not clear yet – it remains an open situation, and he has a €60m release clause.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi has been one of the finest midfielders in European football over the last few terms, and we will benefit from having him in our squad if he joins us.

We need to keep pushing and be ready to splash the cash because it will cost a lot of money to bring him to London.

