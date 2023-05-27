It seems Declan Rice has definitely decided he will be an Arsenal player next season

Arsenal has identified West Ham United’s Declan Rice as their primary transfer target for the upcoming season as they seek to strengthen their squad in the next transfer window.

Arsenal has shown significant progress in the current campaign, establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the league. The team’s performances have highlighted the managerial abilities of Mikel Arteta, and the club is eager to provide him with the right players to further improve their squad.

Declan Rice is seen as a key target for Arsenal, and they aim to make him their marquee signing once the current season concludes. However, they face stiff competition from other clubs, including Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Football London has been closely monitoring the developments surrounding Rice’s career in recent weeks, and while it is not yet a done deal, the report suggests that Rice has rejected offers from Chelsea and Madrid. Furthermore, he has allegedly given his word to Arsenal, indicating a strong inclination towards joining the Gunners.

It is worth noting that transfer negotiations can be complex, and until official announcements are made, there is always a degree of uncertainty. However, the indications suggest that Arsenal is strongly pursuing Rice’s signature and is confident in their chances of securing the midfielder’s services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the coveted players in the Premier League now and adding him to our squad will be a no-brainer.

However, we must work hard and not allow reports that he has chosen to join us to make us complacent.

The midfielder wants to finish the season with West Ham before deciding on his future and we hope he chooses us.

