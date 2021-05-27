It seems Guendouzi is aiming a dig at Arteta with Emery praise

Matteo Guendouzi has praised Unai Emery after the former Arsenal boss won the Europa League with Villarreal.

Emery signed Guendouzi for the Gunners in 2018 when the club made him the replacement for Arsene Wenger.

He was an important part of the Arsenal team for much of the time that the Spaniard led the club.

When the Gunners needed a new captain, he was even named among the players who could be handed the armband.

However, he remains a hot-head and this has given him some problems before now.

He fell out with Mikel Arteta last season and was shipped out on loan to Hertha Berlin in the just-concluded campaign.

He was linked with a reunion with Emery at Villarreal before he eventually ended up in Germany.

The midfielder seems to have a fine and positive relationship with his former boss and hailed him for knowing how to win trophies.

He tweeted: “What a journey! This Football… so smart and elegant! You made the dream of an entire city, of a club, a team, and of all the fans come true!

“You did it! You know how to win trophies! Hats off Monsieur Emery. You are so unique.

“I am honored and proud to have had the opportunity to evolve by your side. Words will never be strong enough to qualify your personality, your benevolence and your authenticity in human relationships.

“All my congratulations coach @UnaiEmery_ and bravo to @VillarrealCF”