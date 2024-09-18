It seems Odegaard’s injury is far more serious than we thought

Arsenal was hopeful that Martin Odegaard’s injury would only keep him out of their match against Tottenham, and that he would be fit before their fixture against Manchester City.
The Norwegian has been one of their top performers since joining the club, and they missed his creativity in the game against Tottenham.
Although they won that match, Odegaard’s presence could have allowed them to score more and play a more attacking game.
However, it now appears that he may be sidelined for longer than initially expected, with David Ornstein providing an update on his potential return date.
He said in The Athletic Podcast:
“It looks like a significant injury, but look, we don’t know.
“The last I heard, they didn’t have the full clarity from the scan still, because of the extent of the swelling, but the extent of the swelling concerns you, if you’re an Arsenal fan.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Odegaard is too important for us to lose for a long time, but our other players must step up and keep the team winning games until he returns.
We have long hated being seen as a one-man team, and this period offers us a chance to show that we do not rely on a single star.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Told you earlier today it was a serious injury 😟
Should have kept Emile
Can’t predict these sort of things, but you can certainly plan for them. If Odegaard is injured for a long period of time, it could pose a big problem.
Havertz is great cover for him, but that leaves us with Jesus as striker (who can’t score), Trossard (who lacks the physicality), or Sterling, which I wouldn’t want to gamble my season on as striker.
Havertz could remain striker, but who fills the midfield spot? Nwaneri is too young and inexperienced to cover for an extended period, and Trossard in midfield leaves us weak defensively.
Merino out makes it worse, so hopefully Odegaard isn’t seriously injured and only misses a couple of weeks. A couple months and we have a big problem.
He should not be released for a Norway game for the rest of the season. All for a mickey mouse International fixture that no one gave a damn about.
Problem with not releasing him for internationals, if he is fit, is that he can be suspended for 2 club games.
We shouldn’t deceive ourselves. Havertz is never a cover for Odegaard.
He lacks all the skill sets to play CAM.
Better we start grooming Nwaneri.
Hope Arteta gives him more game as Pep did with Rico Lewis and the likes.
Havertz was celebrated by German media for playing #10 just last week, while Havertz is not an exact like-for-like for Odegaard but then again no-one is (like the “Arsenal get your own Haaland” nonsense)
where you are right is that Arsenal have stop looking to Havertz to play #9, #8, #10 and even right wing if needed
but just like Spurs on the weekend, the Man C game is a one-off Areta needs to find a plan for, and much better off with Rice back in
Odegaard and Merino will be available in October and everything will seem different, but for now it is about Man C and if that means assigning Havertz whatever role (e.g. Spurs 11 duels won and second most distance run) then so be it, just be thankful we have that option
Got a sneaky feeling that it might be his ankle ligaments. If it is, then he will be out for a few weeks.
if it is ligaments then unlikely to see him before xmas, when I tore my ankle ligaments the doctor said ‘the good news is it’s not broken, the bad news is it may as well be’ as I spent the next 6 weeks on crutches let alone running and playing PL football, so I suspect it is not ligaments, or bone, or muscle but a bad sprain or twist, or may be that is wishful thinking…
Hopefully he’s only sprained them, which happened to me many, many moons ago. Torn or ruptured, as you said, would mean he’ll be out for a long time.
Worse still re knee ligaments.is that they never really recover though modern medical standards have massively improved
ankle dude
Get well soon but Trossard can step up. At times against Spuds, I thought I was looking at Odergaard. Trossard plays very similar and similar positions.
What’s the problem? Arteta has always preached we need two players for every position. However, I have no clue who that is for Odegaards position. Before the transfer window I would have assumed ESR and / or Viera.
‘striker, striker, striker’ was the call in the transfer window, as if that is the only position on the pitch
the facts that Edu/Arteta appreciated is up front we do have depth and cover but midfield less so, hence Merino
but by a stunningly unlikely twist of fate he broke his shoulder in his first training session thanks to our won player
you could not make it up
but stand back, take a deep breath, it is only Man C now that it is really an issue until October, and for that game Rice is back, so not backs against the wall Spurs style
we can do it, Arteta probably already knew but the ‘lets see if he makes the squad’ has obviously been rumbled so being a bit more transparent now
This is exactly what I always feared most: a lengthy injury to Odegaard.
He’s probably the one player that is most difficult to replace in that Arsenal team, in my opinion .
Now what I feared most has happened. Too bad.
We have gone through one tough game without him and come out unscathed. Let’s hope our brave trojans can hold the Fort through this injury crisis
Odegaard can’t be replaced one for one, either in the squad or in the transfer market – so we have to adapt a bit rather than straight swap in like it might be at leftback or leftwing, may be not as dramatic a change in style as Spurs as we have Rice back remember
if Arteta pulls off victory at Man C after the Spurs triumph then I hope the ‘Arteta Out’ brigade retreat up their own arse forever