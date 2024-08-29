Arsenal News Latest News

It seems that Graeme Souness has a big problem with Declan Rice

Graeme Souness has taken a fresh swipe at Declan Rice, criticising the Arsenal midfielder’s transfer fee and suggesting that he is overhyped.

Rice has been one of the Premier League’s standout players for several seasons, which led the Gunners to break their transfer record to sign him in the summer of 2023.

His first season at the club was a strong one, with Arsenal performing well in Europe and coming close to winning the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side continues to place their trust in him, and fans expect even greater performances in his second season at the club.

Rice himself is confident that his second year will be even better.

However, Souness insists he is not worth how much Arsenal paid for him. He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘When you talk about players who are overhyped, you also have to factor in transfer fees, and Declan Rice comes to mind.

‘I don’t think he is worth the £100million that Arsenal paid for him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the best players in the Premier League, and including him in our squad has significantly improved our performance.

We can understand if someone does not like him or thinks he is overrated, but the midfielder is doing a good job at the Emirates.

