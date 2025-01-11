It seems that there’s a new favorite to replace Edu Gaspar

Many names have been suggested as potential successors to the Brazilian; however, it seems we may well settle for a more internal solution. Jason Ayto, formerly Edu’s assistant, was promoted to replace him temporarily until a new appointment was made. Though he was initially expected to serve only on a short-term basis, if the latest reports are to be believed, he could take on the role permanently.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail has revealed that the Englishman is being considered a leading candidate to replace Edu permanently, thanks to the growing internal support he has garnered in his first two months or so in charge. According to Mokbel, Ayto has made “quite an impression,” with the Arsenal hierarchy reportedly very impressed by his work since stepping into the role. If he were to be appointed as the permanent sporting director, it would mark a meteoric rise for a man who started his Arsenal career as a scout in 2014.

If the club does choose him, it would save a lot of hassle. The majority of the candidates we have been linked to are based abroad and are already serving in roles at other clubs. Prising any of them away would likely require significant time and money, whereas promoting Ayto permanently would be a simpler and more cost-effective solution.

It will certainly be interesting to see whether Arsenal decide to appoint him to the role. As we await the club’s decision, do you see this as a potentially smart move for Arsenal?

BENJAMIN KENNETH