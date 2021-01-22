“It shows that the boy has great belief in what he is doing” Youngster praised for choosing Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has been praised for choosing to move to Arsenal instead of sitting on the bench at Real Madrid, by his national team manager.

The Norwegian is set to become the latest player to move to the Emirates in this transfer window, with the Gunners reportedly closing in on taking him on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Madrid refused to sell or loan him out at the start of this season after his fine season at Real Sociedad in the last campaign.

However, he hasn’t seen enough action and believes he would play more games as a loanee at Arsenal.

Stale Solbakken says that choosing to move to London shows that the midfielder believes in himself and he is happy about that.

He praised him for choosing to risk it in a new country and competition where he would need to be a different player to succeed.

Solbakken told Norwegian outlet VG: “First of all if it happens I think it shows that Martin has an extremely high confidence in himself, considering he is going into a new league and a team that, although they have improved a lot lately, had some good wins and climbed the table…

“But it is a great team with great traditions that has underperformed for a while now, they are rebuilding.

“I think they have a very good manager. I like Arteta and the way he tries to set up the team.

“But he is not coming to a club that is a self-propelled machine in any kind of way.

“He is coming to another culture, another country, a different tempo.

“It shows that the boy has great belief in what he is doing. That makes me happy.

“I think the way Arsenal play can fit him very well. They play different formations and a kind of football that should suit him.

“He can also play in different roles in the midfield depending on which formation Arteta chooses.

“He will also get runs in front of him so that he can make assists and be a good team player.”