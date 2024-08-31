“It taught me” Nketiah sends a message to Arsenal after moving to Crystal Palace

Eddie Nketiah has penned an open letter to Arsenal after completing his move to Crystal Palace.

The striker has been in the spotlight all summer as various clubs attempted to sign him from Arsenal before he ultimately moved to Palace.

Nketiah struggled for playing time at the Emirates, falling behind Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

Mikel Arteta was willing to let him leave the club, even though Arsenal did not sign a replacement, and Nketiah has now sent a message to his former team.

Having been developed at the club’s Hale End Academy, Nketiah boasts one of the best goalscoring records among England’s youth team players.

In his farewell message, he fondly recalled the moments he spent within Arsenal’s system.

The striker posted on Instagram:

“As I say goodbye, I want to take this time to say thank you to everyone at the club, from my teammates to all the wonderful staff who have been a part of my journey and have made this place home for so many years

“Working my way up from Hale End to the first team was a dream come true. It taught me what it means to play for the club and what a privilege it is to wear the shirt. I never took it for granted and gave my all every time I stepped on the pitch.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is always sad to see one of our own leave, but Nketiah will have a better career at Palace because he will get game time to prove his worth.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…