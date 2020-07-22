“It tells you the gap doesn’t lie” Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal finishing outside the top six

Arsenal’s loss to Aston Villa means that they are now guaranteed to finish outside the Premier League’s top six for the first time in 25 years.
Arsenal has been on a downward spiral for some years now, but even in their bad seasons under Arsene Wenger, they still managed to at least finish inside the top six.
However, they have continued their steady decline from the latter years of the Frenchman and a poor start to this season has affected their end of season standings.
They have been a better team since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, but there is no denying that the Gunners are behind their rivals in terms of quality and Arteta has referenced that when asked about Arsenal having their worst position on the league table in over two decades.
Arteta said as quoted by the BBC: “It tells you the gap doesn’t lie. We have to make that smaller and smaller.”
Their position this season also means that they will finish below their fierce rivals Tottenham again in what shows a power shift, as the Gunners had been the dominant side until four years ago.
Mikel Arteta will now hope that the club backs him in the next transfer window to strengthen his team and challenge for the top four next season.
This is how I want our formation to b next season……… Going back to 433
Leno
Bellerin Holding. Saliba. Tienery
Coutinho. Partey. Xhaka/ceb/newCm
Pepe. Laca. Aubmenang
OR
Leno
Bellerin. Holding. Saliba Tienery
Partey. Xhaka/ceba/newCM
Coutinho
Pepe. Laca. Aubmenang
A 4 2 1 3
That team ain’t gon do shît next season if we’re being honest.. Holding Saliba ain’t it..we need one established CB there to make things easier for one of them.
The midfield is still weak either ways, a pairing of Ceballos-Xhaka/Partey and another creative midfielder is needed.
Your attack, time over time, we’ve seen the Laca-PEA combo is hardly successful.
We need a proper Left winger to make things easier.
I’d say we need two more midfielders, apart from Ceballos, and a winger.
Add the three to a world class defender.
If only wishes were horses, it ain’t happening soon
Bloody hell, finishing below them is becoming the norm now!! We now have an insight into how they felt for all those years…. and I don’t like it…
The cup final kicks off at 5.30pm…. my hearts pounding at the thought of it now, thanks to last night 🙄
Well Sue you know I really dont like the discussion of finishing above Spurs as success. I see finishing below Spurs is getting to a lot of fans.. Here’s something for you to keep you happy.
If we win the FA cup, we’ll still have had a successful year compared to what Spurs has ever achieved, and this being our worst season still being successful compared to their normal season.
At least you get to smile more now?