“It tells you the gap doesn’t lie” Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal finishing outside the top six

Arsenal’s loss to Aston Villa means that they are now guaranteed to finish outside the Premier League’s top six for the first time in 25 years.

Arsenal has been on a downward spiral for some years now, but even in their bad seasons under Arsene Wenger, they still managed to at least finish inside the top six.

However, they have continued their steady decline from the latter years of the Frenchman and a poor start to this season has affected their end of season standings.

They have been a better team since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, but there is no denying that the Gunners are behind their rivals in terms of quality and Arteta has referenced that when asked about Arsenal having their worst position on the league table in over two decades.

Arteta said as quoted by the BBC: “It tells you the gap doesn’t lie. We have to make that smaller and smaller.”

Their position this season also means that they will finish below their fierce rivals Tottenham again in what shows a power shift, as the Gunners had been the dominant side until four years ago.

Mikel Arteta will now hope that the club backs him in the next transfer window to strengthen his team and challenge for the top four next season.