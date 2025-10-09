“It took a long time” Defender confirms Arsenal wanted him to stay

Jakub Kiwior has addressed reports suggesting that Arsenal were keen to offload him during the last transfer window, clarifying that the move was entirely his own decision. While he struggled to secure a starting spot at the Emirates, Kiwior served as the primary backup to William Saliba and Gabriel, providing crucial depth to the squad. Arsenal recognised his value and consistently rejected approaches for his signature during the season.

The defender expressed a desire for more regular game time and worked diligently to earn minutes on the pitch. Over the summer, several clubs showed interest in signing him, and Arsenal ultimately agreed to his transfer to FC Porto late in the window. Before finalising the deal, the Gunners ensured they had adequate cover in midfield and defence, completing the signing of Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal’s Position on Kiwior

Contrary to speculation that Arsenal wanted Kiwior to leave in order to facilitate Hincapie’s arrival, the player insists that the club was keen for him to remain. Speaking to TVP Sport, he said: “The club didn’t want to let me go and it took a long time for them to agree to the transfer. I was valued there; no one wanted to get rid of me. Arteta didn’t want me to leave for Portugal either, so I never felt unwanted. The decision to leave was entirely mine. I wanted to play, but with Gabriel and Saliba ahead of me, the chances were small.”

Moving Forward at FC Porto

Kiwior’s comments underline the professionalism of both the player and the club. Arsenal valued his contributions and were prepared to retain him if circumstances had allowed. Ultimately, his transfer reflects a desire to gain more consistent playing time, rather than a lack of faith from the club. At FC Porto, Kiwior now has the opportunity to establish himself as a key figure, continuing his development in a new environment while maintaining the high standards he demonstrated at Arsenal.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…