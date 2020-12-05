“It took Jurgen Klopp four years to win a trophy at Liverpool.” Arsenal urged to stick with Arteta

It has only been a year since Mikel Arteta was named the new manager of Arsenal and the Spaniard is already under pressure to get better results.

Arteta made one of the finest starts to a managerial career as he won the FA Cup and Community Shield within the first few months of being the club’s manager.

Those achievements have raised the stakes for him and now his team’s performance has dropped.

Although they have won all their Europa League matches this season and they have reached the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup, the Gunners have been in dismal form in the Premier League.

Their recent 2-1 loss to Wolves is their fifth loss in ten league games this season.

Because he overachieved when he first became the club’s manager, some fans expected more and have now started to call for him to be ousted.

However, Paul Robinson reckons that Arsenal has to stick by him because he needs time to turn things around for them.

“I really rate Arteta; I think he’s one of the brightest managers in world football,” Robinson said, as quoted by Football London.

“But he needs to be given time to mould his own squad and give them identity.

“We’re starting to see it now; we can see what he’s trying to do, but I think defensively they’ve still got problems and things aren’t going to change overnight.

“Getting rid of him just because they’re in a poor run of form would absolutely be the wrong thing to do. Look at Jose Mourinho at Tottenham; he’s in his second year and that project is taking time.

“It took Jurgen Klopp four years to win a trophy at Liverpool.”