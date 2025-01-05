“It was a clear penalty.” Brighton coach insists Saliba’s penalty was fully deserved

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler has defended the controversial penalty awarded to his team during their 1-1 draw with Arsenal. The Gunners had taken the lead and were largely in control of the game, but a contentious refereeing decision changed the momentum, allowing Brighton to equalise.

The incident occurred when William Saliba came together with Joao Pedro in the box. The referee deemed that Saliba had fouled Pedro, awarding Brighton a penalty. Many Arsenal supporters and pundits were left outraged by the decision, calling it one of the softest penalties they had ever witnessed. The controversy has reignited debates about the consistency of VAR and refereeing decisions in the Premier League.

Despite the backlash, Hürzeler firmly defended the referee’s decision and explained his perspective to BBC Live. “It was a clear penalty,” he stated. “It is head to head but if it is another piece of the body everybody would say it was a penalty. Joao Pedro places the ball with his head and Saliba comes too late, therefore it was a clear one.” His comments underline Brighton’s belief that the call was correct, even as the incident continues to divide opinion.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will feel aggrieved that the decision cost them what could have been three vital points. While the Gunners had opportunities to extend their lead, their failure to capitalise proved costly. This result also adds to a growing list of frustrations regarding VAR decisions that have gone against them this season, leaving fans questioning the system’s fairness and consistency.

Ultimately, while the penalty call will be debated for some time, Arsenal must look ahead. The team had opportunities to put the game out of reach but failed to convert their chances. As frustrating as the decision was, they must regroup and focus on delivering a stronger performance in their next match. As the season progresses, their ability to bounce back from such setbacks will be key in determining their success. Moving forward, the focus must remain on winning matches and ensuring they remain in contention at the top of the table.

