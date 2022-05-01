“It was a good feeling.” Xhaka relives special moment with his father in the stands

Granit Xhaka has turned around the perception of most Arsenal fans about him, as he is now one of the club’s leading players.

The Swiss midfielder had fallen out with the Gooners in 2019 and nearly left the club in January of the next year.

However, Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay, and he has become one of the leading players under the Spanish manager.

He scored one of the goals in Arsenal’s match against Manchester United recently and it is a strike he will remember for a long time.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder reveals in a recent interview that his family, including his dad, was in the stands when he scored, which makes the goal even more special.

“It was special. My whole family was in the stands, my father came from Switzerland to watch the match,” Xhaka told TV2.

“It’s always special when you score at home, but this was special because I had not scored in a long time for Arsenal. It was a key moment for me. I forgot everything there and then. I just wanted to enjoy it with my teammates, with the fans, with the people around. It was a good feeling.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been a divisive figure at the club since he joined us, but we cannot deny that he has stepped up his game in recent weeks.

He would keep doing his job and the least we can do is to continue showing him support.

