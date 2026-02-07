Viktor Gyokeres scored twice from the bench to help Arsenal beat Sunderland, and the striker expressed satisfaction with both the result and the overall performance. The Gunners have worked tirelessly to ensure their squad remains in excellent condition, and they continue to prove themselves as one of the strongest sides across Europe’s top leagues.

Gyokeres has spent some time on the bench in recent weeks after a difficult spell in front of goal, but he has responded by making a decisive impact as a substitute. His recent contributions underline his importance to the team, even when he is not starting matches.

Gyokeres’ Role in Arsenal’s Success

If his current scoring run continues, Gyokeres could still finish the season as Arsenal’s leading scorer. However, the striker has made it clear that team success matters more to him than individual accolades. His focus remains on contributing whenever he is called upon, a task he has carried out effectively over the last few weeks.

Sunderland once again proved they are a difficult side to break down. They demonstrated their quality earlier in the season when they hosted Arsenal, but this time the Gunners ensured there would be no repeat of that outcome. Arsenal maintained control, defended with discipline, and took their chances when they mattered most.

Reaction After the Win

The victory represents another important step towards winning the league title, and Gyokeres reflected positively on the challenge Sunderland posed and how Arsenal handled it. Speaking via Sky Sports, he said, “I think they are a very good side. They are very strong and good in the air so it was always going to be a battle. They created some okay chances but overall we defended really well and when we scored the three goals, it was a good result.

“I wasn’t involved [in the reverse fixture] so I didn’t get the feeling of how it was. They were very effective in their chances and we maybe didn’t defend well in the crucial moments. But, we did today.”

