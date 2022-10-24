It was a great weekend for Arsenal despite disappointing draw at Southampton

By I

Our draw at the weekend came as a blow to most Arsenal fans. It’s understandable when the boys have given us results against top teams like Spurs and Liverpool as well as a 100% record in the Europa League.

We still have a long way to go till the end of the season. The reality is that we won’t win all the matches. And what makes the Premier League more interesting is the chances of the lower teams to get points from top teams. What matters is how the top teams around us are playing when we drop points. Last weekend results in other games favoured us to an extent.

Apart from City and possibly Newcastle (theirs is the best expected outcome), other top six teams dropped points at the weekend.

Liverpool lost away to Nottingham Forest. No one saw that coming after their recent results against City and West Ham. Chelsea and United drew. Spurs lost at home to Newcastle United.

Watching Chelsea versus United at the weekend, I was hoping that Chelsea should at least get a point against United because United have played most of the top six teams hence they are likely to get better results after the game at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will face us, City, Newcastle and Liverpool. The draw was a fair result to both teams and it favoured us. City will face us and you never can tell.

Spurs’ result especially meant we increased our points against them by one after we drew at Southampton.

Let us hope that the team can manage to get a positive result at PSV this Thursday so that we can concentrate on the remaining league games before the World Cup break.