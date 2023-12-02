“It was a little bit sloppy at times.” Ian Wright reacts to Arsenal’s win against Wolves

Ian Wright acknowledges that Arsenal’s 2-1 victory against Wolves this evening was not the smoothest, despite the Gunners securing the win.

Following their impressive performance in the Champions League midweek, Arsenal started the game brightly and quickly established a two-goal lead, creating expectations of a potential high-margin victory.

However, Wolves presented a tougher challenge for Arsenal in the second half, making it difficult for the Gunners to maintain their early dominance. Wolves managed to score a consolation goal, adding tension to the game’s closing stages.

While Arsenal ultimately secured the win, Ian Wright recognises that it was not an easy match for the team, and they had to navigate a more challenging second half against a resilient opponent.

He said on Premier League productions:

“In the second half, it’s fair to say it was a little bit backs to the wall. They definitely put Arsenal under pressure in the box. It was a little bit sloppy at times.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wright is correct in his analysis but games like this happen, it is the Premier League and the quality is high and it is not unusual at all to start a game well and to fall away as the game progresses.

Bottom line, we won, that is all that matters.