“It was a moment of madness” Campbell surprised by Arsenal man’s error

Kevin Campbell claims Bernd Leno was out of character when he misjudged the flight of the ball in Arsenal’s loss to Wolves.

The German was red-carded for handling the ball outside the area as he rushed out to beat Adama Traore to it.

Arsenal had already been down to 10-men after losing David Luiz to a red card in the first half.

The German’s dismissal at a time when the Gunners were 2-1 down and struggling to get back in the game made a comeback almost impossible to achieve.

Leno is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and one of his skills is his ability to be a sweeper, but in this case, he got it all wrong, and Campbell reckons that it was just a moment of madness.

“It was a moment of madness from Leno and it was very uncharacteristic from him to be honest,”

he told Football Insider. “Normally he is very good at playing the sweeper.

“He had a rush of blood and when we went down to nine min, it is an almost impossible task. It is hard enough to come back with 10.

“The team suffered with nine men. They fought hard, I will give them that but you are not going to come back in a game when you only have nine men.

“It took a world class goal to win the game but it was also going to be very difficult.”

Leno’s absence will now give Mikel Arteta a major headache, as Mat Ryan isn’t ready to play while Alex Runarsson has proven to be a poor signing.