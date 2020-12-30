“It was a moment of real quality” Saka gets praised for his assist against Brighton

Bukayo Saka has been a rare spark in an otherwise dull season for Arsenal, and the English youngster was in inspirational form in the game against Brighton, yet again.

He has been one player that has stood out even when Arsenal was struggling to get goals or win games.

He watched as Arsenal struggled to breakdown the Seagulls and then came up with the moment of brilliance that the game needed to open up the second half.

He made a darting run, bypassing several Brighton players to get near their goal area.

He calmly looked for the position of Alexandre Lacazette, and he passed the ball to the Frenchman who had spent less than a minute on the field.

The former Lyon man did the rest, scoring the goal that gave Arsenal all three points.

Standard Sports ran an article about his impact in the game and hailed him for his role in the goal.

An excerpt reads: “This was a game crying out for someone to spark it into life and, in the end, it came as no surprise that Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka did the honours.

“In a miserable season for Arsenal, the teenager has been a rare bright spark and he lit up the Amex Stadium to give the Gunners a 1-0 win over Brighton.

“Receiving the ball inside his own half, Saka spun Dan Burn and then left him for dead with a turn of pace. The winger carried the ball all the way to Brighton’s box, but he didn’t panic when he got there and instead laid the ball to Alexandre Lacazette – who fired it past Roberto Sanchez.

“It was a moment of real quality and one that lit up what was otherwise a fairly dull affair on the south coast.”