‘It was a smart move’ Keown praises Arteta after Martinelli’s red card

Mikel Arteta quickly subbed on Rob Holding after Gabriel Martinelli’s red card against Wolves last night.
With 20 minutes of normal time left to play, Arsenal risked losing their lead and probably the match as well.
However, Holding’s entrance into the game helped them defend well and earned a huge three points.
The former Bolton man is no longer a regular starter after losing his first-team place to Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White.
However, he does well when he comes on and former Arsenal star, Martin Keown, has praised Arteta for making the change.
He said via The Daily Mail: “It was a smart move to bring on Rob Holding. Every time he’s come on he’s really performed well and they saw it through. That’s the important thing.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Coaches are paid to make important decisions that will benefit their team, and that is what Arteta did with the holding situation.
The Spaniard has been making some important decisions in recent seasons, and he deserves praise for doing that.
However, the constant sending off of our players has become an issue and it has to stop. It didn’t cost us points last night, but in another game, it could be the difference between a win and a loss.
Mikel Arteta discusses the win and red cards
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Of course it was a smart move, we won, of we hadn’t, it wouldn’t have been. Well done Martin 🤪
“The Spaniard has been making some important decisions in recent seasons, and he deserves praise for doing that”
now if this statement is being directed towards his tactical nous, the timing of his substitutions, and/or his substitution choices, this is a largely nonsensical and fraudulent commentary…in fact, these have been some of the most commonplace issues of consternation since his arrival; whether it be sitting too deep, too early with a 1 goal lead, thereby inviting pressure unnecessarily, or the Wenger-like habitual late game substitutions, which oft-times doesn’t make sense from a positional and/or tactical standpoint, there have been numerous obvious concerns in this regards
as for yesterday’s Holding selection, what else was he going to do considering the circumstances and those available for selection…it was a no-brainer…functionally it would be like having your starting Keeper go down and praising the manager for bringing in the only backup on the bench…that said, kudos to RH for helping to hold the fort
He could’ve brought on another midfielder, ie Elneny or Sambi or a straight replacement for Saka in Pepe. He chose to go 5 at the back with Holding and it worked. Fair play to Arteta.
not worthy of a lengthy response because you would have been slobbering all over any decision MA made so long as 3 points were banked
Arsenal introducing a red card of the month award 😊
😂😂
C’mon,stop condeming this man now, there’re lot of ingrates that call themselves fans.what else do you want after the 3 points? I’m fed up with your complain.stop it pls