‘It was a smart move’ Keown praises Arteta after Martinelli’s red card

Mikel Arteta quickly subbed on Rob Holding after Gabriel Martinelli’s red card against Wolves last night.

With 20 minutes of normal time left to play, Arsenal risked losing their lead and probably the match as well.

However, Holding’s entrance into the game helped them defend well and earned a huge three points.

The former Bolton man is no longer a regular starter after losing his first-team place to Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White.

However, he does well when he comes on and former Arsenal star, Martin Keown, has praised Arteta for making the change.

He said via The Daily Mail: “It was a smart move to bring on Rob Holding. Every time he’s come on he’s really performed well and they saw it through. That’s the important thing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Coaches are paid to make important decisions that will benefit their team, and that is what Arteta did with the holding situation.

The Spaniard has been making some important decisions in recent seasons, and he deserves praise for doing that.

However, the constant sending off of our players has become an issue and it has to stop. It didn’t cost us points last night, but in another game, it could be the difference between a win and a loss.

Mikel Arteta discusses the win and red cards