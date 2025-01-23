“It was a strong performance.” Odegaard reflects on Arsenal’s win against Zagreb

Martin Odegaard has expressed his pride in Arsenal’s dominant performance during their 3-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League last night. The emphatic win has all but secured Arsenal’s place in the next round of the competition, with the Gunners now in a commanding position to advance.

Arsenal approached the game with determination, fully aware of the opportunity to strengthen their standing in the league. From start to finish, they outclassed their opponents, ensuring that Zagreb never posed a real threat. Given the Gunners’ control of the match, the scoreline could easily have been more one-sided. However, the team remained composed and professional throughout, showcasing their quality across all phases of the game.

Matches like this can often be tricky, particularly when facing a side that is willing to sit deep and frustrating. Arsenal, however, did not underestimate their opponents. By treating Zagreb with full respect, they executed their game plan perfectly and delivered a comprehensive performance reflecting their growing maturity as a team.

Speaking to Arsenal Media after the game, Martin Odegaard expressed his satisfaction with the result:

“I’m really happy. It was a strong performance, 3-0 at home, and we’ve put ourselves in a good position now in the Champions League to be in the top eight, so really happy.

“We expected them to defend low and try to take the speed out of the game. We got the early goal but after that, I think the game slowed down a bit and they did well to do that. We could have done better in some areas of the game but in the end, we got three goals and a solid controlled win.”

This performance highlighted Arsenal’s ability to treat every match with seriousness, regardless of the opposition. It is this mindset that allowed them to dominate Zagreb so convincingly. If Arsenal can consistently replicate this attitude in Premier League matches—whether against smaller teams or title contenders—they have the potential to achieve great results. With the right focus, there is every chance the team can lift silverware before the season concludes.