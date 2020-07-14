“It was a tough period” Arsenal star opens up on rough period

Cedric Soares has signed a long-term contract at Arsenal after marking his first appearance for the club with a goal off the bench.

The Portuguese full-back joined the Gunners on-loan from Southampton in the January transfer window, and he came to the Emirates injured.

Fans had hoped that the injury wouldn’t keep him out for long, but it did and he only got a chance to play for the Gunners when this season was suspended and extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is now one of the members of Mikel Arteta’s team on a permanent basis and he recently opened up on what it was like when he was nursing his injury and couldn’t make a contribution to the team.

It took him more than 150 days before he would make his Arsenal debut, and during his waiting time some fans even thought that he would never play for the club because his loan deal was set to expire at the end of last month.

He has now lifted the lid on not being able to make a contribution to the team while recuperating.

“It was a tough period,” he says as quoted by Skysports. “You move, you want to help the team, and you want to be at 100 per cent. Of course I expected to play sooner, but the support of the staff and all my colleagues was great.

“They were talking to me every day and that was very positive. Injuries are part of football. Sometimes things happen for a reason. Now I feel great, I’m trying my best and I’m ready to help the team.”