‘It was a very negative team’ Man Utd idol blasts Mikel Arteta’s tactics

Paul Scholes has expressed his bewilderment at Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach during Arsenal’s recent clash with Manchester City. The Gunners, who have invested heavily in strengthening their squad, opted for a more defensive setup in what was one of their most important fixtures of the season.

Arsenal’s tendency to adopt a cautious strategy against top clubs is not new, and City are among the opponents that have regularly drawn this approach. Despite the club’s efforts in the transfer market to add some of the best attacking players available, the game plan remained conservative, echoing a similar strategy used earlier in the season against Liverpool.

Scholes’ Criticism of Arsenal’s Approach

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes did not hold back in his criticism. “It was a very negative team, I thought. He’s almost gone back 20 years,” he said of Arteta’s tactics. “I know he’s been in England a long time but it’s almost like we’ve brought an English mentality to him. ‘Be cautious at first, be safe and try to get through the game.’”

His comments reflect a belief that Arsenal, given the depth of attacking talent now available, should be aiming to play with greater ambition in high-profile matches. Supporters, too, expect the team to showcase its offensive strength and produce goals rather than retreat into a safety-first mentality.

Balancing Attack and Defence

While Scholes emphasised the negative aspect of Arteta’s choices, it is also clear that defensive solidity remains a central part of Arsenal’s strategy this season. The Gunners are intent on finding the right balance between making full use of their attacking players and maintaining a structure that limits defensive vulnerabilities.

This approach may not always please fans or former professionals who call for a more expansive style, but it reflects the reality of competing against elite opposition. Arsenal’s challenge lies in evolving their game plan to harness their considerable attacking resources without compromising the defensive stability that has become part of their identity.

The debate sparked by Scholes highlights the scrutiny that accompanies Arsenal’s push for trophies. With a squad built to deliver goals, the expectation is clear: the team must make better use of its attacking potential while still guarding against costly defensive lapses.

