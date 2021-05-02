“It was a very, very intelligent display” Arsenal star gets praise from pundit after Newcastle win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has earned some praise for his performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

The captain has been out of action over the last few weeks after getting infected with malaria while on international duty with Gabon.

It was so bad that he was hospitalised and has been working his way back to full fitness.

After earning just a few minutes in the 2-1 loss against Villarreal on Thursday, Mikel Arteta started him in the game against the Geordies and he rewarded his manager with a goal.

Apart from the goal, the striker was in fine form all day with some impressive runs that caused all sorts of problems for the hosts.

Former Chelsea man, Pat Nevin watched the game and was impressed by the performance of Auba.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live that Auba managed his energy levels well and used his intelligence to do the important things during the win.

He said: “I wouldn’t call it a shift. I would say he got through the game and he kept his energy when he needed them.

“I don’t think he was massively running into areas that would frighten defenders, but he kept himself in the game and when the opportunity came, he was right up for it. It was a very, very intelligent display from Aubamayeng today.”