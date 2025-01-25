“It was about character” Arteta proud of his team after beating Wolves

Mikel Arteta expressed immense pride in his Arsenal side after they battled to secure a crucial win against Wolves, despite being reduced to ten men following a controversial red card for Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The Gunners, chasing Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, were under pressure to take all three points, especially as Liverpool were dominating their match against Ipswich Town. However, Wolves proved to be resolute opponents, and the dismissal of Lewis-Skelly made the task even more daunting for Arsenal.

The breakthrough eventually came through Riccardo Calafiori, who delivered the decisive goal after Wolves were also reduced to ten men. It was a hard-fought victory, and one in which Arsenal’s character and determination shone through.

Speaking to BBC Live after the match, Arteta couldn’t hide his admiration for his players’ grit and spirit:

“It’s incredible what the boys did again. In the context that we were thrown in again, it was about character, personality of the team, courage and intelligence to play the game we wanted to play. It was exceptional.”

This result was a testament to the team’s ability to adapt and overcome adversity. Arsenal showed resilience, refusing to let the controversial red card derail their efforts. Instead, they dug deep to secure a victory that keeps them firmly in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Arteta will know that sterner tests lie ahead, with the Gunners likely to face more high-pressure encounters as the season progresses. However, this performance demonstrated their readiness to rise to the challenge.

Every game is a must-win at this stage of the season, and Arsenal will need to maintain this level of resilience and focus if they are to keep pace with Liverpool and achieve their ambitions.